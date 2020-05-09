MindMillers.com - Every Idea is neo

MindMillers.com is an idea acceleration platform that uses crowdsourcing to help you find and develop the next big thing in your entrepreneurship journey.

World need great ideas and ideas need MindMillers to make it successful” — MindMillers

NEW DELHI, INDIA, May 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MindMillers Foundation today announced launch of new community platform offering exclusive community support for technology innovation across the globe.

MindMiller’s open-innovation community help deliver significant new ideas to market faster while reducing general research & development costs. We effectively use intelligent software applications & global network community to give significant boost to your startup journey.

The goal of the Mindmillers is to develop a dedicated open-social community offering assistance with essential skills, to validate the preliminary problem-solution fit and product-market fit, prior to scaling it to considerable business as well as self-sustainable organisation.

About MindMillers:

MindMillers Foundation was founded in year 2018 as a nonprofit organization. It is aimed to cater exclusive community support & development in the innovation & startup ecosystem across the globe.

MindMillers acts as a catalyst to connect entrepreneurs, professionals and students, , who work for innovation and welfare of the society by contributing knowledge, skills and opportunities to others.

“World need great ideas and ideas need MindMillers to make it successful “

“Our vision is to become world's leading platform for startups and ideapreneurs offering mentorship and community support to turn ideas into great organization “

We offer free platform for accelerating innovation and removing boundaries. Our core values are…

- every idea is neo

- everyone is different

- technology & innovation drives the civilization and humankind

- disagreement doesn’t mean my way

You have an idea!!

Turning your idea into a reality is a tedious task. It requires comprehensive research and effort before it turns into reality.

MindMillers community can turn your idea into a successful business & help you with followings

- Market & Patent Research

- Develop prototype

- build a right team/Co-Founders

- Technical mentorship & consulting

- Access to millions of Research Papers/Journals partnered with global universities

- Case studies/Articles/Stories

- Collaboration platform to share/receive updates/notifications in Realtime.

MindMillers are Crazy Enough to Change the World



