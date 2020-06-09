You have an idea - MindMillers Community can turn into a successful business.

MindMillers.com - Every Idea is neo

MindMillers.com - Every Idea is neo

MindMillers.com - Every Idea is neo

MindMillers.com - Every Idea is neo

MindMillers is an idea acceleration platform that uses crowdsourcing to help you find and develop the next big thing in your entrepreneurship journey.

World need great ideas and ideas need MindMillers to make it successful”
— MindMillers

NEW DELHI, INDIA, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You have an idea - MindMillers Community can turn into a successful product.

MindMillers is an idea acceleration platform that uses crowdsourcing to help you find and develop the next big thing in your entrepreneurship journey.

MindMillers acts as a catalyst to connect students, professionals, entrepreneurs who work for innovation and welfare of the society by contributing knowledge, skills and opportunities to others.

MindMillers.com is 100% free platform accelerating innovation and removing boundaries. As a MindMiller you can benefits by followings

- Use mindmillers community to validate your ideas and move forward with clear aspect.
- You need a perfect match and right fit as your partner. Mindmillers can help you find co-founders/Key team member for your startup
- Mindmillers works as a perfect knowledge sharing platform
- Mindmillers helps you access millions of research papers & Articles
- MindMillers Mentorship Programme , Expert Help & Mentorship for your success is crucial

& Many more

The goal of the Mindmillers is to develop a dedicated open-social community offering assistance with essential skills, to validate the preliminary problem-solution fit and product-market fit, prior to scaling it to considerable business as well as self-sustainable organisation.

Rex Daren
MindMillers Foundation
+91 9650076767
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

MindMillers are Crazy Enough to Change the World

You just read:

You have an idea - MindMillers Community can turn into a successful business.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Rex Daren
MindMillers Foundation
+91 9650076767
Company Details
MindMillers Foundation
16, Setia Villa 7, Liu Li Garden
New Delhi, 110030
India
+91 96500 76767
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MindMillers.com is an idea acceleration platform that uses crowdsourcing to help you find and develop the next big thing in your entrepreneurship journey. MindMiller’s open-innovation community help deliver significant new ideas to market faster while reducing general research & development costs. We effectively use intelligent software applications & global network community to give significant boost to your startup journey. The goal of the Mindmillers.com is to develop a dedicated open-social community offering assistance with essential skills, to validate the preliminary problem-solution fit and product-market fit, prior to scaling it to considerable business as well as self-sustainable organisation.

Contact Us

More From This Author
You have an idea - MindMillers Community can turn into a successful business.
World need great ideas and ideas need MindMillers to make it successful
View All Stories From This Author