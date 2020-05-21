Global Ice Cream Company Launches BeVeg Vegan Certified Ice Cream Line

I Scream! You scream! NO BULL -- We all scream for BeVeg Certified Vegan dairy free ice cream. NO BULL. It is certified vegan by BeVeg and four of the 8 ice cream flavors may be carried at your Whole Foods. Gold Standard. Global Vegan Symbol by BeVeg. The logo for plant-based-vegan food safety and sustainability. Represents sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. Global Ice Cream Brand gains use of the only global law-firm-issued vegan symbol.

NO BULL! San Bernardo Ice Cream officially rolls out 8 vegan certified flavors at Whole Foods. Yes, NO BULL is the name of this dairy free ice cream line!

The BeVeg vegan certification logo validates that our products have met the strictest industry standards. We provide assurance to our customers, and that is provided by the BeVeg certified vegan logo!” — Jonathan Tammara, President San Bernardo Ice Cream

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A global ice cream company and the leading supplier of ice creams for international cruise lines excitedly launches vegan ice cream, now certified vegan by BeVeg. No Bull lives up to its name. There's no bull milk, and the the consensus is -- no bull -- it is good!In response to overall reduced demand for dairy, and the now dairy dumping crisis amidst the coronavirus, San Bernardo Ice Cream goes “all in” with their non dairy vegan ice cream launch. Tammara says this is a time for companies to “get creative” and adjust to market demand. “We are an ice cream company focused on expanding options to meet the rising demand for plant-based vegan alternatives. That is why we launched NO BULL, our plant-based line, now certified vegan by BeVeg. We are so proud of our BeVeg vegan certification and pleased to see sales exploding at Whole Foods Market stores. It is clear that people are more readily considering vegan and plant-based alternatives, whether they identify vegan or not.”Like San Bernardo Ice Cream, many meat and dairy companies around the world recognize the growing vegan market and the need to cater to the plant-based consumer in order to have staying power.“We have almost 100 years of history, and are committed to staying power. The BeVeg vegan certification validates that our vegan products fully conform to the strictest industry vegan standards. We elected to undergo the vegan certification process from the leading global vegan certification firm, as it is our goal to provide assurance to our customers, and that vegan assurance is provided by the BeVeg certified vegan logo” noted San Bernardo company president, Jonathan Tammara.This family owned, Florida ice cream company, has had a retail presence in more than 2,000 stores across the United States, and is the global brand that dominates the cruise line industry. As the company has expanded, so have the owner’s perspectives. "We are so excited to deliver No Bull to the world. There's no better way to match the taste, texture, and creaminess of dairy ice cream than a team of ice cream expert innovators playing with oat milk. This is our healthiest, most sustainable, environmentally friendly and equally delicious offering to date -- and it is certified vegan by the leading global vegan certification firm” says Tammara. "When cruises are back in business, you might just see some No Bull BeVeg Certified Vegan options on board" says Stacey Schrager a company representative.This vegan certified ice cream alternative took more than a year of formulating, test tasting and brainstorming to mimic the dairy experience with sustainable plant-based ingredients, says Tammara. NO BULL desserts are gluten-free, soy-free and dairy-free, and are non-gmo. Additionally, there are no HFCS, artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. The dairy-free ice cream line is made from a base organic whole oat milk, pea protein and other plant-based ingredients.Flavors currently available include: Sea Salt Caramel, Mint Chocolate Swirl, Caramel Apple Pie, Strawberry Frappe, Peanut Butter Fudge, Vanilla Bean, Blueberry Pie, and Double Chocolate. During this time of COVID-19 social distancing, you can order the 8-pack sampler and taste all for yourself. All products can be purchased on San Bernardo’s website or eatnobull.com and will be shipped directly to your doorstep -- frozen."We are so grateful to have access to the global BeVeg vegan certification logo as we roll out our flavors in whole foods. We know the BeVeg vegan symbol gives our consumers the confidence they need to sit back, relax, and just enjoy their ice cream," says Tammara. "We also found comfort in knowing the BeVeg certified vegan logo is represented on every continent except Antarctica. As a global ice cream company with plans for international distribution of our certified vegan ice cream, it is important to us to know we certified vegan with the leading global vegan certification firm."BeVeg is the only law-firm-issued vegan symbol with global trademark protection. BeVeg demands honest information and only licenses use of its vegan logo to conscious companies in alignment with the law firm set out vegan standards, as outlined at www.beveg.com . BeVeg continues to challenge the law to raise the standard for consumer transparency as mentioned for its GOLD STANDARD vegan certification in global media outlets like Forbes, PETA, CBS, NBC, Social LifeMagazine, LiveKindly, and VegNews, VegWorld, to name a few.

After successfully passing the BeVeg vegan certification process, a team of vegans put this new line of dairy-free ice cream to the taste test.