Press Release - FAA Revokes Repair Station Certificate of Elite Aviation Services of Springdale, Ark.

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportations Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued an emergency order revoking the repair station certificate of Elite Aviation Services of Springdale, Ark.

The FAA alleges Elite Aviation Services improperly installed instrument lighting, navigation, autopilot and flight control systems on a Cessna 182 airplane during maintenance work performed between Nov. 9, 2018 and April 2, 2019. The company falsified maintenance records by stating it had performed this work according to specified data and required standards when it knew that was not the case, the FAA alleges.

Additionally, the company improperly installed on the Cessna cockpit lighting, luminescent light strips, a pitch trim switch and propeller and carburetor heat-control cables, the FAA alleges. Furthermore, the company performed unauthorized modifications to the pilot subpanel structure. The FAA alleges the maintenance performed by Elite rendered the aircraft un-airworthy.

Elite Aviation Services surrendered its certificate.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.