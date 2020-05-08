Top U.S. Strapping Distributor Now Largest Privately Held Chicago Company

Top U.S. strapping distributor announces it has made Crain’s 2020 List of the Largest Privately Held Companies in the Chicago Area.

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., May 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top U.S. industrial packaging and equipment distributor B2B Industrial Packaging just announced that it has made Crain’s 2020 List of the Largest Privately Held Companies in the Chicago Area—joining ranks with top national and international organizations including technology solution provider ITsavvy, which is an affiliate. B2B Industrial Packaging brought in more than $70.6 million in 2019.

Crain's list of the Largest Privately Held companies is based on 2019 revenue. The list and Crain’s Fast Fifty List of the Fastest Growing Companies are considered the best resource for determining the financial strength and success of a privately held company.

The list considers firms in Greater Chicago counties that include: Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake (Ill.), Lake (Ind.), McHenry and Will. It also includes employee count, top executives and in-depth analysis of companies that made the list.

B2B Industrial Packaging’s growth is attributed to steady organic expansion and acquisitions that include: Western Metals, Pac Fast, Empire Systems and Empire West Solutions in California; Central Packaging in Kansas; Alpine Packaging in Oregon; and Lesker Corporation, Anasco, Inc, Rapid-Pac and All Packaging in Illinois.

B2B Industrial Packaging President Bill Drake said, “Our continued success is due to both organic growth and acquisitions--a lot of hard work, careful decision making and a team of packaging professionals that defines our brand.”

This is the company’s third year on the list. The list and more detailed information is available for purchase from Crain's.

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; Salinas and Hayward, Calif.; Los Angeles; Portland, Ore.; Eugene, Ore.; Seattle and Kansas City, Kan. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Caitlin Montgomery at cmontgomery@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.



