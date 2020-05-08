EJL Wireless Research Analyzes Nokia 4G and 5G AirScale Digital Baseband Units

Latest DNA-I Teardown Reports Continue Series on Nokia Baseband Evolution; AirScale System Module Platform Offers Flexibility for Mobile Operators

HALF MOON BAY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EJL Wireless Research is excited to announce two new reports to its DesigN Analysis-Infrastructure (DNA-I) research series. The DNA-I series focuses on radio access network equipment teardown reports. These reports provide invaluable insight into the design philosophies and architectures for the major radio equipment OEMs as well as a full bill of materials (BOM) for major semiconductor integrated circuit (IC) and passive component products and suppliers.

The new reports are on the Nokia AirScale System Modules supporting 4G and 5GNR. AirScale 4G (FSMr4) is the next generation evolution from the Flexi Multiradio 10 (FSMr3) platform while AirScale 5G (ASMr1) positions Nokia to support mobile operators for the next 10 years as they launch 5G NR networks. EJL Wireless Research has been analyzing the Nokia digital baseband units since the initial release of the Flexi platform supporting 3G W-CDMA technology and has seen the evolution through three generations and now onto the 4th generation supporting FDD and TDD LTE technologies. We are excited to embark on the AirScale journey with the 1st generation 5G NR platform.

“The AirScale AMIA subrack architecture is an evolution of the Flexi Multiradio 10 FSIH system module but takes it to the next level with the unique ability to support two logical eNB/gNBs within a single subrack. The first generation AirScale 5G system module unfortunately does not contain the much anticipated ReefShark system on a chip (SoC) baseband technology that was launched back in January 2018,” says Lum.

About EJL Wireless Research

EJL Wireless Research provides proprietary, accurate and cutting-edge market analysis and consulting services on the wireless technology ecosystem. The firm's wireless infrastructure research focuses on vertical elements of the wireless ecosystem including telecommunication standards evolution, global and regional regulatory issues, spectrum availability, mobile operators, and mobile infrastructure equipment vendors. In addition, the firm provides analysis across horizontal technology suppliers including RF semiconductor materials, RF semiconductor/components, and RF subsystems. Our goal is to provide our clients with critical market analysis and information.

EJL Wireless Research believes it has a corporate responsibility, both local and international, in giving back to the community. Please visit our website for more information about the charitable organizations it supports at: http://www.ejlwireless.com/corporate_responsibility.html.

EJL Wireless Research is managed by Earl Lum. Mr. Lum has over 25 years of experience within the wireless industry including 8 years as an Equity Research Analyst on Wall Street. The company is headquartered in Half Moon Bay, CA. For more information about EJL Wireless Research, please visit the company’s website at www.ejlwireless.com.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.