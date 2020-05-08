Friendspire app and organisational updates

Friendspire introduces TV & Movie upgrades, as well as significant organisational expansion

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / --Friendspire switches TV & Movie API providerTo increase the coverage of TV & Movie shows, allow for foreign language searching, as well as add trailers directly in the app Friendspire has switched TV & Movie API to TheMovieDataBase.Furthermore Friendspire has started collaborating with JustWatch in order to provide accurate streaming information for Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, HBO, AppleTV+, and many more. This service will be available in 38 countries, including key Friendspire markets United States, United Kingdom, and Denmark.---Friendspire expands organizationTo keep up with accelerating growth, Friendspire has made several expansions to the team Luis Bigott recently graduated from the University of Notre Dame, majoring in Mathematics and Finance. He will primarily be focused on data analytics and SEO.Julieta Suarez currently studies Psychology at Florida International University where she is expecting to graduate this summer. She will primarily be focused social media.Jacob Morrison is currently a junior at the University of Texas at Austin majoring in Business Honors and MIS with a certificate in Computer Science. He will be focused on developing curated content, and organic growth tactics.Bailey Heywood is finishing up her last semester at the University of Georgia, where she studies Finance and Economics. She joins will be focused on app store optimization, and e-mail marketing.Jimena Rotondi is currently a senior at American University studying Business specializing in International Marketing and Social media. She will primarily be focused on social media and digital marketing.---See a little bit more about Friendspire below:



