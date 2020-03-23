Friendspire Secures Seed Funding, Launches New Social Media App

Friendspire has raised $300k in seed capital from several investors. Friendspire also launches updated app and brand following its beta completion.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, March 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Friendspire raises $300k in seed capitalFriendspire has raised $300k in seed capital from several investors, based in Denmark, Hong Kong and USA. This capital will focus on continuing to grow the community and improve the product.Friendspire launches update of app and brandFriendspire has worked with a graphical designer, the branding agency Kontrapunkt, and a broad range of user testers to create and launch a total update of the platform. The app went live on the 13th of February 2020.The new platform introduces a new cleaner more modern user interface. It also introduces inspiration lists, that allow users to find curated content across all categories. Furthermore an algorithm has been introduced which identifies and presents what is trending on the platform.Alongside this new platform, Friendspire is relaunching its brand, incl. a new logo, colors and overall design.See a little bit more about Friendspire below:



