London Drugs opens up end of day shopping hours to the public & introduces a new way to support COVID-19 relief efforts

London Drugs Cowbell in support of hospital foundations

The purchase of a cowbell will not only add to the nightly cheer we hear across our cities but also the net proceeds will go directly into our provinces’ health care systems.” — Clint Mahlman, London Drugs president and chief operating officer.

RICHMOND, BC, CANADA, May 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As more and more grocery stores and pharmacies have expanded their opening hours beyond 9 pm in the last couple weeks, it has given frontline workers many more options to find the essentials for their families now.

As a result, the past two weeks has seen a dramatic decline in frontline workers and first responders taking advantage of London Drugs’ exclusive end of day shopping hour.

As of May 11, everyone will once again be able to shop during this time. London Drugs will reinstate the exclusive shopping hour in the future as needed.

At the same time, the Canadian retailer is offering a new and noisy fun way for Western Canadians to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

London Drugs is offering $5 cowbells at all stores as well as online with net proceeds going to COVID-19 health care needs in each Western province.

“We love seeing the community spirit, support and togetherness during the 7 pm cheer,” said Clint Mahlman, London Drugs president and chief operating officer. “The purchase of a cowbell will not only add to the nightly cheer we hear across our cities but also the net proceeds will go directly into our provinces’ health care systems.”

The following foundations will be supported through funds raised by cow bell sales:

British Columbia

British Columbia Centre for Disease Control Foundation for Public Health

https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/_BCCDC_Foundation/campaign/rapid-response-to-coronavirus-in-bc/

Alberta

University of Alberta Hospital Foundation

https://covid.givetouhf.ca/

Saskatchewan

Hospitals of Regina Foundation

https://hrf.akaraisin.com/Donation/Event/DonationType.aspx?seid=22027&mid=48&Lang=en-CA

Saskatoon Hospital Fund

https://saskatooncityhospitalfoundation.com/stories/covid-19-is-here-help-us-fight-it/

Manitoba

Manitoba Health Sciences Centre Foundation

https://www.hscfoundation.mb.ca/



For more information on London Drugs’ ongoing measures to keep staff and customers safe, please visit https://blog.londondrugs.com/tag/covid19.



ABOUT LONDON DRUGS

Founded in 1945, B.C.-based London Drugs has 82 stores in more than 35 major markets throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba including its online store www.LondonDrugs.com. London Drugs offers consumers a range of products from digital cameras and cosmetics to computers and televisions. Renowned for its creative approach to retailing, the company employs more than 7,500 people with pharmacy and health care services being the heart of its business. Committed to innovation and superior customer service, London Drugs has established itself as a reputable and caring company and continues to position itself for future growth and development.

- 30 –

For more information, please contact:

Wendy Hartley

Wendy@HartleyPR.com 604.817.2758







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.