Qingdao holds Global Venture Capital Online Conference

FONTANA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The opening ceremony of the 2020 Global Venture Capital Online Conference was held Friday in Qingdao , Hundreds of people attended the event and thousands of people participated online.The conference includes one main venue at the Qingdao International Conference Center and four parallel online sub-venues with over 30 keynote speeches, nearly 20 round-table forums, road shows, project promotions. The attendees discussed their perspectives and experiences, and shared insights into how Qingdao can become a global VC center and the world's industrial internet capital.Wang Qingxian, Party secretary of Qingdao, delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the conference. “With the rapid development of information technology, industrial internet has become an unstoppable force in many areas,” he said.Manufacturing has always been the main industry in Qingdao, and the city has a strong foundation for the development of industrial internet, said Wang.In addition to its official website, the conference is also being broadcast live on more than 20 mainstream media outlets and live streaming platforms.Contract signings, business card exchanges, media interviews, business negotiations, and more will all be conducted online.



