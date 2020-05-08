Kennedy Wins An Expediated Hearing For U.S. Federal Court To Order Ventura County To Allow Gun Stores To Reopen

Kennedy Fighting For Second Amendment rights

In this case, it is important to realize, that if Ventura County can take away 2nd Amendment rights, what other Constitutional right might they take away next?” — Ronda Kennedy

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Ronda Kennedy, the Republican nominee for U.S. Congress in CA 26, announced that she has won an expediated hearing from a United States District judge in her

injunctive relief case against Ventura County, California for shutting down all gun stores in the County. The Ventura County Counsel’s legal opinion is that gun stores are non-essential businesses and under the state ordered shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic must close. Kennedy filed her case on behalf of store owners and gun owners, who purchased guns, following background checks, but were unable to pick up their guns due to the store closures. Kennedy said this is a clear violation of the Second Amendment and an attempt to use a health pandemic to force a political agenda upon law-abiding citizens. She pointed out that both San Diego County and Los Angeles County (one of the most anti-Second Amendment counties in the nation) have deemed gun stores as essential businesses. This is essentially a ban on the sale of firearms in Ventura County. Under the County’s Stay Well At Home order enacted March 20,2020, gun store owners could be put in jail for opening.

"The County of Ventura is violating the constitutional rights of law abiding citizens as it seeks to impose the County's political agenda on its citizens during this pandemic," said Ronda Kennedy. "The Constitution is clear and absolute and does not simply stop during a crisis. By winning this expediated hearing I believe we will return Constitutional rights back to the citizens of Ventura County. "In this case, it is important to realize, that if Ventura County can take away 2nd Amendment rights, what other Constitutional right might they take away next?"





