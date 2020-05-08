Kalamazoo Biotech Company Leverages Organic Acid Biostimulant for Cannabis, Aquaponic, Soil and Livestock Agriculture

Agtonik LLC Company Logo AGT-50 20L vessel

AGT-50 Fulvic Mineral Supplement Increases Yield, Builds Soil and Strengthens Crops and Livestock

Our concentrated organic fulvic acid mineral complex has a lot more to offer than traditional bulk commodity humates.” — Matt Scheerer

KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- AGT-50, by AgTonik LLC, a sustainable manufacturer of fulvic and organic acids for Agricultural health, announces it's entrance into specialty farming markets. The AGT-50 concentrated amendment for soil and hydroponics is an effective and cost efficient way to boost nutrient uptake, prevent stress, increase yield and build soil health. This OMRI organic liquid concentrate additive is available B2B wholesale through http://agtonik.com or by calling 269-888-1267.The AGT-50 mineral source is sustainably harvested from a company-owned ancient compost deposit unlike blast and strip mining with traditional coal humate products. After being extracted by pure water instead of harsh chemical processing, the source material is returned to the mine for minimal environmental impact, making Agtonik one of the most eco-friendly ag manufacturers in the world.AGT-50 enhances natural plant and animal growth by making nutrients and fertilizer more available. Crops and livestock have more growth, vigor and disease resistance. Nutrients are used more efficiently increasing productivity and health."Our concentrated organic fulvic acid mineral complex has a lot more to offer than traditional bulk commodity humates." said Matt Scheerer, Sales and Business Development, Agtonik LLC. "These specialty farming operations realize the value of the organic and amino acids in AGT-50 concentrate that really unlocks quality and yield potential."Farmers and ranchers using AGT-50 benefit further with less spoilage of perishable produce, enhanced product taste and smell, longer product shelf life, and richer, more resilient soil.About AgtonikAgtonik LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mineral Logic LLC is a B2B wholesale manufacturer that uses sustainable mineral harvesting, cGMP manufacturing and innovative applications of fulvic minerals and organic acids to grow health worldwide. Agtonik is currently located in Kalamazoo, MI.



