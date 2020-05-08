Gift THC-Free CBD Oil To Veteran in Need Through Patriot Supreme Program

Patriot Supreme Pure CBD Oil Patriot Supreme THC free CBD oil Patriot Supreme THC free CBD oil

With the daily increase of anxiety associated with COVID-19, Patriot Supreme is proud to provide free CBD oil to some veterans during these stressful times.

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patriot Supreme would like to help struggling veterans obtain the medicinal treatments that can effectively treat their physiological and psychological pain, often originating from years of military service. "Even heroes sometimes need help; that is why we give out free CBD products to your everyday hero," says founder, Justin Elenburg.More information can be found at https://patriotsupreme.com/ The devastating COVID-19 pandemic has added an unparalleled amount of extra stress into Americans' lives, affecting many who had not previously suffered from depression or anxiety. Mental Health America (MHA) has been closely monitoring anxiety levels since February and has seen a sharp increase in anxiety nationally over the past few months. One in five Americans already struggle with mental health, and with the added stress associated with COVID-19, it's even more important that reliable and affordable treatment is available — especially to veterans who are more likely to suffer from depression and anxiety.Patriot Supreme was founded by Elenburg so he could help his fellow veterans and their families treat psychological disorders as well as chronic pain. He states, "Our long-term vision is that no family should suffer from the aftermath of physical or psychological trauma. Our biggest mission is to provide not only the benefits of high-quality CBD oil products but also to create a community of giving back, a community of warmness, kindness and support." Through its Hero Program, Patriot Supreme customers can gift CBD oil to a veteran in need with any purchase they make.To treat anxiety, Patriot Supreme CBD oil for veterans can be taken in various forms, all of which can take effect within minutes. The company offers five products, with three oral and two topical treatments. All products made by Patriot Supreme are THC-free, organically sourced and made from American-grown hemp. Customers can take comfort in knowing the products are safe to use and are of the highest quality.Customers are so far very pleased with Patriot Supreme's CBD oil and its positive effects on anxiety. One anxiety sufferer proclaims, "Patriot Supreme is legit. I suffer from PTSD and have anxiety attacks. When I begin to feel anxious, I take a dropper full and shortly after, it begins to calm my nerves. I'm super excited about this product. And kudos for giving back. Much respect."For more information on Patriot Supreme's CBD oil for anxiety, please visit the official website at https://patriotsupreme.com/ ###

Gift THC Free CBD Oil To Veteran In Need Through Patriot Supreme Program



