Meditation for Anxiety Relief / Stress Relief Video Launched by Heart Alchemy Yoga

Heart Alchemy launches a new, very special Anxiety Relief / Stress Relief Video Launched to help people reduce stress and anxiety.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Monday May 11 2020, Heart Alchemy Yoga will launch a brand new anxiety relief meditation / Meditation for anxiety relief and stress relief to provide the worldwide YouTube audience comfort during this stressful time, utilizing both mindfulness and guided meditation techniques. The video features a special guided meditation from Michelle Goldstein, coupled with an original music score by Graha Natha (Darren Kramer) featuring binaural beats and isochronic tones, in frequencies proven to illicit theta and delta waves in the brain.

The current global Pandemic has created enormous collective stress and anxiety among people the world over. These pressures plus the global fear of contracting the virus, the hardships of being alone, financial tress, fears of finding food and fear of death have the potential to contribute to a severe mental health crisis. We believe meditation and specifically guided mindfulness featuring binaural beats can help reduce fears, stress and anxiety most effectively.

This meditation has been produced with love and care with the goal of giving respite in some small way. Michelle Goldstein, Heart Alchemy’s co-founder has producing these free meditations so meditation practitioners and those seeking tools calm and relaxation have a broad toolkit to help them reduce anxiety, reduce fear and depression and practice compassion for themselves and others.

Michelle had this to say: “Over the course of the pandemic, we’ve heard from hundreds of people around the world who have shared their stories and confirmed that this corona virus meditation series has helped them deal with their situation. I feel humbled to have the privilege of filming these mindfulness meditations and am glad to know they are helping people get through this pandemic”.

Enjoy this Meditation for Anxiety here: https://youtu.be/4zgNNbqskW0

Meditation for Anxiety playlist for the whole video series can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3WnxvU1_xOI&list=PLZj-QAvHbG7Mc8DgdggN8Ham5ip1rx6qo and will be updated with a new meditation daily.

About Heart Alchemy Yoga:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 300 videos, and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy Yoga is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

