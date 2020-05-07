Auxano Strategies partners with Osang to bring COVID-19 viral tests to US states

This partnership will expedite access to high-quality, low-cost FDA approved COVID-19 viral tests in the US market

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Management consulting firm Auxano Strategies today announced an agreement to bring Osang Healthcare GeneFinder ™ COVID-19 Plus RealAmp Kits to United States markets.GeneFinder™ COVID-19 Plus RealAmp diagnostic tests are a product of Osang Healthcare Company, Ltd, a medical diagnostic manufacturer in South Korea. GeneFinder uses a molecular diagnostic method to check Covid-19 infection using real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR). The test kit detects three types of target genes – E gene, RdRP gene, and N Gene. The company has received a South Korean export license and FDA and European certification (CE-IVD) for the product, which it has begun exporting to over 60 national markets.“We are honored to bringing high-quality, low-cost diagnostic tests for COVID-19 directly to US states,” said Auxano Strategies Managing Director Job Henning. “With COVID-19 infection diagnosis a top priority in US national public health, rapidly expanding access to the GeneFinder™ COVID-19 Plus RealAmp diagnostic test is a vital national interest.”GeneFinder™ COVID-19 Plus RealAmp diagnostic test was the first South Korean test approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use in the United States. The test currently is supplied to the United States Federal Emergency Management Administration and was provided by South Korean President Moon Jae-in in response to a request by President Donald Trump.“A key component of safely and rapidly opening the United States back up for business is effective, comprehensive viral infection testing,” said Andrew Hysell of Auxano. “Prior to a vaccine, which is still 18 months away at best, aggressive COVID-19 testing is an essential element in allowing people to get back to work—and key to protecting the interests and welfare of at-risk and low income populations who have suffered the most.”Osang Healthcare specializes in diagnostic device development. The company exports various diagnostic devices, including immune/molecular diagnostics, blood sugar checkers, glycated hemoglobin and cholesterol measuring devices to over 110 countries.Auxano Strategies supports state leaders in building and executing growth strategies, with expertise in healthcare, education, financial services, research, market access, and trade. The firm also helps private sector clients better navigate complex regulatory regimes and advocates for their interests at the state, national and international level.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.