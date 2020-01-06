Auxano Strategies and Oxygen Finance Sign Teaming Agreement

Partnership Builds Momentum for US Expansion

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, January 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Washington DC-area strategic advisory firm Auxano Strategies and early-payments provider Oxygen Finance (Oxygen) have concluded a teaming agreement to support the expansion of Oxygen’s market-leading payments solutions throughout the U.S.“Oxygen has had tremendous success in the U.K. and we continue to see significant opportunities in the U.S. market,” said Executive Vice President & General Manager of Oxygen Finance Americas, Inc., David Roudebush. “I am extremely pleased to be working with Auxano to continue to grow our U.S. footprint.”Oxygen provides companies and public procurement entities the opportunity to realize significant savings by implementing a dynamic purchasing and electronic invoicing system that compresses traditional 30/60 day payment terms in return for an early payment discount. The result is hard-dollar savings in a transparent system that promotes certainty and ease of doing business. This type of solution is especially beneficial for small and medium-sized vendors that often find it difficult to sell to public entities and need to carefully manage cash flow.“Oxygen is the only company in the world that we know that provides this type of end-to-end solution at no cost to clients,” said Auxano Strategies Managing Director, Job Henning. “It is a true win-win opportunity for buyers and suppliers and we are excited to be working with David and the Oxygen team.”Auxano Strategies offers clients a sophisticated suite of energy procurement and financial management tools. The firm also provides bespoke research, market access, and policy guidance that enables clients to better navigate complex regulatory regimes and advocate for their interests at the state, national and international level.Oxygen Finance is part of Trufin, Plc., a specialist provider of payment and data insight solutions and the leading global provider of Early Payment Programs. Oxygen works with both public and private sector organizations to deliver savings and improved operational effectiveness while supporting each client’s social value objectives. Oxygen has offices in the U.K. and the U.S. and works seamlessly with a range of technology partners. The company’s expert teams are experienced in large-scale finance and supply chain transformation.



