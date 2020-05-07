AbVision Announced a First-In-Class Active Targeting Vaccine Candidate for COVID-19

Figure 1. Generation of Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein IgG Antibodies: SARS-CoV-2 S1 specific IgG was measured following vaccination in mice with Active Targeting COVID-19 Vaccine (AVI-205). Rapid and robust immune response was observed in less than a week. Specific SARS-CoV-2 S1-hACE2 binding was inhibited in vitro using serum collected from mice vaccinated with Active Targeting COVID-19 Vaccine (AVI-205). The inhibition of S1-hACE2 binding was observed in as early as 6 days post vaccination.

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- AbVision, Inc., an innovative biopharmaceutical company, announced today that the Company has developed a first-in-class COVID-19 vaccine candidate (AVI-205) with an active targeting feature, powered by its patented ImmunoBuster-IITM Active Targeting Vaccine Platform. This novel COVID-19 vaccine actively targets immune cells upon injection as compared to the passive diffusion mechanism of traditional vaccines. The Active Targeting COVID-19 vaccine results in the generation of neutralizing IgG antibodies that block the binding of SARS-CoV-2 S1 to hACE2 in less than one week, an immune response that takes more than two weeks to achieve with traditional vaccines. In addition, the Active Targeting COVID-19 vaccine is more potent than vaccines without the active targeting feature, eliciting both a more rapid immune response and a greater resultant IgG antibody titer (see Fig. 1 and Fig. 2). The Company has now successfully completed preclinical studies and generated promising data. This novel COVID-19 vaccine candidate is now available for out-licensing and collaborations for downstream development and clinical studies.About AbVisionAbVision, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with its R&D center in the SF Bay Area. The Company focuses on discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies and vaccines. The Company’s innovative technology platforms provide distinct advantages for antibody discovery, vaccine development and cancer therapies. The Company aims to use the novel patented ImmunoBuster-IITM Active Targeting Vaccine Platform to develop more powerful vaccines with faster, stronger immune responses for prophylactic and therapeutic treatments. Several other Active Targeting vaccines including a human rabies vaccine as well as several monoclonal antibodies for cancer therapies are also available for out-licensing to enable faster downstream development and clinical studies.About ImmunoBuster-IITM ImmunoBuster-IITM Active Targeting Vaccine Platform is a first-in-class potent immune activator with targeting feature, created on top of the innovation of the Company’s renowned ImmunoBuster-ITM technology. Vaccines powered by ImmunoBuster-IITM can elicit robust isotype switched IgG response in less than a week and maintain longer IgG response compared to current vaccines post vaccination. ImmunoBuster-IITM can work synergistically with essentially all commercially available vaccines to elicit faster and stronger neutralizing immunity.For Licensing and Collaborations.Contact AbVision’s Business Development and Licensing Department (BD&L) by email licensing@abvisioninc.com or phone +1-408-493-1822. For more information about AbVision, visit www.abvisioninc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.