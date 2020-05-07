Minim Hosts Industry "Mega Panel" to Share COVID-19 Guidance with WISPS

Now available in Virtual WISPAMERICA 2020, the event features 8 panelists as they explore COVID-19 business challenges and adaptation strategies

MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- To help Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs) navigate their businesses during these uncertain times, Minim , the AI-driven smart home security and managed WiFi platform, today shares the virtual event Mega Panel: Service Provider COVID-19 Response. Now available for viewing as part of the Virtual WISPAMERICA 2020 event , the virtual panel brought together 8 fixed wireless industry members to discuss how WISPs can safeguard business continuity, employee safety, and customer satisfaction during the Coronavirus pandemic.Panel participants include:- Gerry Ford, President of DoubleRadius, a wireless networking solutions distributor for WISPs with offices in Charlotte, NC; Salt Lake City, UT; and Toronto, Canada- Layne Sisk, President and CEO of ServerPlus, a customer and technical support provider for WISPs based in Orem, UT- JJ McGrath, Owner of TekWav, a WISP based in Sherman, TX- Nick Hampton, Network Manager at Wildanet, a WISP based in the UK- Paddy Paddison, CTO of Wildanet, a WISP based in the UK- Casey Imgarten, CEO/Owner of Air Link Rural Broadband, a WISP based in North Central Missouri- Sean Moore, Technical Support Manager at Air Link Rural Broadband, a WISP based in North Central Missouri- Micah Wine, Network Administrator at Isotech, Inc/KCCoyote, a WISP based in Kansas City, Missouri- Andy Piggott, SVP Customer Success at Minim (Host)“Remember that necessity is the mother of invention,” said Layne Sisk, President and CEO of ServerPlus. “There are a lot of things that we’ve found as a company that we’re changing and that we never anticipated changing. But now, we’re finding that some of them are actually going to make us more efficient as a company and lower costs.”During the panel, participants explore a range of topics, including: how to address network equipment shortages; field technician safety; new subscriber installs and support with social distancing policies in place; employee morale while working from home; and subscriber connectivity issues as a result of peak network usage.“The internet has arguably become one of the most important utilities that can be provided to homes today,” said Andy Piggott, SVP Customer Success at Minim. “We’ve seen firsthand how this sudden and widespread demand for network access and capacity has impacted our service provider customers and we wanted to extend our help. That’s why we organized this Mega Panel— to bring together those that are on the frontlines to share key advice and tips with the broader WISP community.”To access the full Mega Panel recording, visit the Virtual WISPAMERICA 2020 sessions at https://wispa.org/wispamerica_2020_sessions.php or visit the Minim blog, Minim releases Mega Panel: Service Provider COVID-19 Response About MinimMinim is a cloud WiFi management platform that enables and secures a better connected home. Minim's Software as a Service (SaaS) helps operators increase revenue and reduce support costs by offering a premium managed WiFi service to their subscribers via customer premise equipment of their choosing. Subscribers benefit from best-in-class customer support, an easy-to-use mobile app, parental controls, AI-powered network recommendations, and more. The company is now partnering with service providers and consumer device manufacturers who want to help make home connectivity as safe and reliable as drinking water. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.co



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.