Mental Health amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic: CareRite Centers takes a stand for their staff

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , May 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- COVID-19: A pandemic that has shaken the world, restricted visitation, and enhanced social distancing throughout the nation. At a time where being home is the safest place to be, brave healthcare and essential workers are on the front lines, taking a toll on their overall health and wellness.CareRite Centers’ has established support for all of their employees. An advocate for Mental Health awareness, CareRite Centers began a mental health initiative, beginning with renowned motivational speaker, Brian Blasko. Known for his impressive inspirational speaking abilities, all employees have the opportunity to dial in twice a week to listen to live moments of inspiration from Blasko.Following the tragedies and losses brought about from COVID-19, the CareRite Centers administrative team has also enlisted the help of bereavement speaker, Cathy Cheshire. Not only are people experiencing loss of loved ones, but also of freedom, normalcy, and monumental occasions. Cheshire provides 1:1 support and assistance to the wide network of CareRite employees.Also, the long-standing and valuable partnership with Donna Karan and the Urban Zen Integrative Therapy Program is now also being offered digitally to the network Urban Zen Integrative Therapist, Jennifer Lampell; Community classes are being held on Facebook live on Fridays at 12pm and on Sundays at 7pm, featuring breath awareness and meditation, and in hopes that it will allow team members to better navigate the current state of the world and preserve their mental well-being.CareRite Centers, an innovator and leader in the healthcare industry, and understand the importance of mental health awareness of their team members, patients, and their patient’s families.CareRite Centers encourage anyone who is struggling at this time to reach out to the OMH Emotional Support Helpline at 1-844-863-9314. Together, we will combat this pandemic and overcome.



