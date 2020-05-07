SpeedyPrep Extends 50% Pricing Until May 31, 2020 to Help Displaced College Students Earn College Credit from Home

Save Time, Save Money, Graduate Sooner With Less Debt!

SpeedyPrep extends the “Flatten the Curve” campaign to help displaced high school & college students of all ages earn college credit from home.

SpeedyPrep is committed to making education affordable and accessible for everyone.” — Shara Wright - Vice President of SpeedyPrep

ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpeedyPrep has extended the 50% discount on all its subscription pricing (monthly, quarterly, and annually) to help displaced students deal with the closing of college and high school campuses. Students can use SpeedyPrep test prep to continue their studies at home. This pricing will stay in effect until May 31, 2020.

SpeedyPrep is a recognized leader and premier provider of test prep course materials for “Credit-by-Exam/Testing Out” programs that are accepted at 92% of all US colleges and universities. SpeedyPrep Test Prep products include test preparation for the CLEP™ (College Level Examination Program), DSST™ (formerly DANTES), Excelsior College Nursing Exams (ECE™) & UExcel™ exams. SpeedyPrep's DSSTPrep is endorsed by and is an Official Test Prep Provider for Prometric/DSST Credit-by-Exam Program.

These exams allow students to test out of college courses, similar to the Advanced Placement (AP™) exams for high school students. But all students including homeschool, high school, college, military, & adult learners can earn college credit by testing out. "An adult student who earns 15 CLEP™ credits to apply toward a degree could save nearly $5,000 at the average public 4-year institution and more than $17,000 at the average private nonprofit institution."*

Students will have access to online test prep which prepares them for a designated exam. A progress bar will track the student's progression throughout the course, once the progress bar reaches 90% the student is ready to take the selected exam.

Credit by examination is often used to complete general education courses like English, History, Math, and others. This reduces the cost of a student's degree and the time it takes to complete a college course. Students can save time, save money, and graduate sooner by testing out. They also increase their chances of graduating from college without debt. SpeedyPrep test prep backs all its products with a 100% money-back guarantee for the first time testing success. SpeedyPrep provides a free eBook "Earn College Credit Wherever You Are" to help students understand how testing out saves time, saves money, & helps reduce college debt.

SpeedyPrep is committed to providing free resources to help students graduate debt-free. All courses include access to OpenCourseWare** (course lessons created at universities and published for free via the Internet). Students can become a member of Making Education Possible's SpeedyPrep Perks Program ($79 fee waived). Members receive discounts on college tuition from major universities like Michigan State University, Florida Tech, & more. Members also receive discounts on textbooks, child care, restaurants, & life's everyday necessities.



*https://clep.collegeboard.org/clep-benefit

**https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/OpenCourseWare

We Can Flatten the Curve



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.