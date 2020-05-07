The Global Data Center Market to Reach Revenues of over $193 billion during the period 2020 −2025 - Arizton

The global data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the period 2019–2025.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Arizton’s recent research report, Data Center Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. Data center market witnessed annualized spending of over $170 billion in 2019.

2. 450+ new data center and expansion projects identified worldwide; the US market tops the chart with over 130 projects.

3. 100+ hyperscale investment with facility power capacity of over 15+ MW identified in 2019.

4. $100 billion data center built-out opportunity for construction contractors and sub-contractors between 2019-2025.

5. Efficiency drives data center built-outs targeting PUE less than 1.5 across facilities worldwide.

6. ODM infrastructure adoption experiencing 20% growth YOY, driven by OCP-Ready colocation facilities.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, liquid cooling technique, general construction, tier standards, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – Profile of 6 IT infrastructure providers, 8 support infrastructure providers, 7 construction contractors, and 11 data center investors

Data Center Market – Segmentation

• The demand for servers will continue to grow during the forecast period as service providers are expanding their presence world over. The demand for servers with multicore processors and memory will grow as the average number of virtual machines per physical server is likely to grow.

• The adoption of lithium-ion batteries is likely to increase during the forecast period as their price will continue to decline significantly. It is expected that the contribution from colocation providers will be high in terms of lithium-ion UPS solutions.

• Data centers in Southeast Asia, China, India, Australia, the Middle East, and Africa are likely to prefer chilled water systems or a combination of both air and water-based cooling techniques. Free cooling chillers that facilitate partial cooling using outside air are highly preferred.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

• Servers

• Storage

• Network

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer Switches and Switchgears

• Rack PDU

• Other Electrical Infrastructures

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chiller Units

o Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers

o Other Cooling Units

• Racks

• Others Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique

• Air-based Cooling Technique

• Liquid-based Cooling Technique

Market Segmentation by Liquid Cooling Technique

• Direct-to-chip and Liquid Immersion Cooling

• Water-based Cooling Technique

Market Segmentation by General Infrastructure

• Building Development

• Installation and Commissioning Services

• Building Designs

• Physical Security

• DCIM & BMS

Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

• Tier I &II

• Tier III

• Tier IV

Data Center Market – Dynamics

Data center construction is increasing significantly worldwide. These data centers, however, are mostly restricted to urban locations and significant sites such as Texas, New York, Virginia, London, Stockholm, Frankfurt, Paris, Dubai, Mumbai, Osaka, Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland. In recent years, these locations have attracted high investments, and more data centers are planned for 2020 and 2021. Because of the increasing usage of connected devices across businesses and consumers, the concept of edge computing is gaining traction in the market. This has led to the demand for high bandwidth internet in many rural areas, thereby driving the need for data centers to process the information on par with major cities.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Cloud Adoption Fuels Data Center Market

• Increasing Procurement of Flash for Critical Applications

• Increasing Procurement of Renewable Energy

• Emergence of QLC NAND Flash Drives

Data Center Market – Geography

North America is the leading market for cloud computing, big data, and IoT technologies. Many colocation providers such as Equinix, Root Data Centers (Compass Data Centers), Cologix, QTS, Vantage Data Centers, and Flexential have invested in facilities with a rentable area of over 100,000 square feet across North America. Besides, major contributors to hyperscale facility development are Facebook and Google in the US. During the forecast period, the market investment from Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Apple will continue to grow. For instance, Facebook is investing in Ohio, New Mexico, Nebraska, Texas, Oregon, and Virginia in the US. Industry verticals such as e-commerce, real estate, government, finance, insurance, and government sectors are the major contributors to the data center market in North America.

Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Other Countries

• Western Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Netherlands

o Ireland

o Other Countries

• Nordic Region

o Denmark

o Iceland Finland

o Norway

o Sweden

• Central & Eastern Europe

o Russia & Czech Republic

o Poland & Austria

o Other Central and Eastern Countries

• Middle East

o GCC

o Other Middle Eastern Countries

• Africa

o South Africa

o Morocco

o Other African Countries

• APAC

• China & Hong Kong

• Australia and New Zealand

• India

• Japan

• Rest of APAC

• Southeast Asia

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Thailand

o Indonesia

o Other South Eastern Countries

Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Cisco

• Dell Technologies

• Huawei

• IBM

• Inspur

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Eaton

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

• STULZ

• Vertiv

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

Key Data Center Contractors

• AECOM

• Bouygues

• DPR Construction

• Holder Construction

• Jacobs Engineering

• Mercury Engineering

• M+W Group

Key Data Center Investors

• Apple

• AWS (Amazon Web Services)

• CyrusOne

• Digital Realty

• Equinix

• Facebook

• GDS Holdings

• Google

• Interxion

• Microsoft

• NTT Communications

Other Prominent Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers – Arista, Atos, Broadcom, Extreme Network, Hitachi Vantara, Inventec, Juniper, Lenovo, NEC, NetApp, Oracle, Pure Storage, Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer), Super Micro Computer, and Wistron (Wiwynn)

Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers – Airedale Air Conditioning, Alfa Laval, Altima Technologies, Asetek Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch), Condair Group, Delta Group, Euro-Diesel (KINOLT), Green Revolution Cooling (GRC), Hitech Power Protection, KOHLER (SDMO), Legrand, Nlyte Software, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, MTU On Site Energy(Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG), Socomec, Trane (Ingersoll Rand), and ZincFive

Other Prominent Construction Contractors – Arup Group, Cap Ingelec, Corgan, CSF Group, Faithful+Gould, Fluor Corporation, Fortis, Gensler, Gilbane Building Co., HDR Architecture, ISG, Jones Engineering, Kirby Group Engineering, KKR Investment Group (Aceco TI S.A.), Larsen & Turbo (L&T), Linesight, Mace Group, Morrison Hershfield, Mortenson Construction, Red-Engineering, Structure Tone, Syska Hennessy Group and Winthrop

Other Prominent Data Center Investors - Cologix (COLO-D), Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), Compass Data Centers (Root Data Center), CoreSite Reality, Global Switch, Keppel DC, Quality Technology Services (QTS Realty Trust), ST Telemedia GDC, Vantage Data Center

