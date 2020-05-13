Reading Orthodontist Offering Affordable Braces for Teens

Braces in Reading are available from Exeter Orthodontics

The cost of braces in Reading is kept low thanks to Exeter Orthodontics.

READING, PA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Orthodontics is offering braces in Reading for both teens and adults. Braces cost $3,995, a fraction of the price other Berks County orthodontists charge. This low price includes x-rays, retainers, repairs, and even emergency visits. No matter the length of a patient’s treatment, they’ll only pay one price.

“There are no hidden fees,” explains Dr. Soraya Mills. “We also offer payment plans to ensure that families who need care can afford care.”

While traditional braces remain a popular treatment method, Invisalign aligners are also available from Exeter Orthodontics. Invisalign is transparent and can be removed as needed, making them a comfortable and convenient option.

There are several differences between traditional braces and Invisalign, including treatment length and compliance. However, both options are available at one low price.

To learn more about braces and Invisalign in Reading from Exeter Orthodontics, request an appointment by visiting https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. Offices are also located in Allentown, Easton, Exton, and Harrisburg.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

