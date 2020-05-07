LoginRadius announces new, native integrations with multiple DMPs, Consumer Insights, and Business Intelligence tools

New strategic support will offer deeper insights into consumer behavior and preferences, enable better personalization

We understand that consumer data integration is an indispensable entity for businesses to sustain in today's economy.” — Karl Wittig, AVP of Customer Success at LoginRadius

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoginRadius, the global leader in SaaS-based Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) solution, expands its platform by announcing native integrations with various Consumer Insights tools, Data Management Platforms (DMPs) and Business Intelligence tools.With these new integrations, LoginRadius customers can have a deeper understanding of their consumers, their behaviors, and make informed decisions.Henceforth, the LoginRadius’ Cloud Integration Platform will support the following integrations under these three categories:Consumers Insights: Google Analytics, Adobe Analytics, MixPanel, Heap, and Webtrends.Data Management Platforms: Krux, Oracle Bluekai, Adobe Audience Manager, BlueConic, Cxense, Google Marketing Platform, and Lotme.Business Intelligence: IBM Cognos, Looker, SAP Business Objects, Tableau, Microsoft Power BI, Chartio, Qlik, and Redash.As an outcome of the new integrations, customers will be able to sync data seamlessly between the LoginRadius Cloud Database and these platforms. Moreover, customers can earn more lifetime value from the consumers they have worked hard to acquire and parallelly achieve an incremental revenue boost."We understand that consumer data integration is an indispensable entity for businesses to sustain in today's economy. We are also concerned about data integrity and therefore, make sure that the quality of the data remains unharmed throughout the entire lifecycle," explained Karl Wittig, AVP of Customer Success at LoginRadius. "Through this integration, customers on the LoginRadius platform can better understand their consumers and drive growth."Benefits of the LoginRadius Cloud Integration PlatformUnified and centralized data: All data are stored in one location i.e., the LoginRadius Cloud Directory. Customers can leverage the data that is relevant to them.Customized Data Mapping: Through the LoginRadius Admin Console, customers can easily map the LoginRadius Cloud Directory data fields to the new integration partners. There is no need to develop new connectors or upgrade existing codes.Pre-defined Triggers: With the identity platform, customers can set up one or more triggers for their applications to ensure that their data is always up-to-date.Custom Rules and Filters: Customers can set up rules and filters according to their requirements to control the flow of data.Automated API Updates: LoginRadius monitors and maintains all third party APIs so customers can solely focus on leveraging data and care least about maintaining the connectors.Two-Way Syncing: LoginRadius offers two-way synchronization of data. It provides centralized storage where data is sent and received to and from the third-party partners.Currently, LoginRadius supports over 140 third party integration and also offers open APIs of its Cloud Integration Platform allowing customers to integrate with any third-party tools which are not natively supported.You can learn more about the Cloud Integration Platforms and see the list of supported integrations here About LoginRadiusLoginRadius is a leading cloud-based customer identity and access management (CIAM) solution securing more than one billion user identities worldwide. The LoginRadius Identity Platform empowers business and government organizations to manage customer identities securely, deliver a unified digital experience, and comply with all major privacy regulations such as the EU’s GDPR and California’s CCPA.For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.