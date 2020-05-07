RIZE Shields™ Protect COVID-19 Heroes in Healthcare, Retail and More

RIZE industrial 3D printers Use USP Class VI certified RIZIUM ONE® material for safer face shields with better infection control, comfort, instant identity

CONCORD, MA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- RIZE , a next-generation additive manufacturing company dedicated to providing safe industrial 3D printing to all users, announced that its RIZE Shields are protecting hundreds of healthcare professionals, retail workers, and frontline essential workers nationwide. The face shield’s lightweight design, materials and innovation are allowing professionals to work effectively in comfort and safety without interruption.Based on enthusiastic user feedback, RIZE is ramping up production capacity to meet growing demand in healthcare and essential working environments. The company is working with partners to augment its capacity for delivering additional innovative parts and components used in COVID-19 applications.“RIZE shields are easy to wear, light on the head, have a great fit, and thin enough for us to look through without compromising our safety,” said Dr. Rafat Padaria, MD, FACC, cardiologist at Cardiovascular Medicine , PC, in Davenport IA and Moline IL.“Treatment is not just about therapeutics. It’s also about how you make patients feel,” Dr. Padaria continued. “Patients feel more comfortable when they can identify you. With the RIZE face shield our practice logo and my name on the top of the shield, are the first things patients see. They instantly identify me and helps to create a more personal connection and reassure them . It helps to make the patient more assured,” Dr. Padaria said.The RIZIUM ONE 3D Printing material used in RIZE Shields achieved US Pharmacopeia Class VI certification – the industry’s highest level for biocompatibility which ensures that long hours of wear have no adverse impact on the skin. RIZIUM ONE material is resilient and readily sanitized by washing with soap and water and other common sanitizing agents such as isopropyl alcohol. Many thermoplastic polymers used in 3D printing such as ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) and nylon absorb moisture and the surface can be traps for the virus to linger and spread. RIZIUM ONE is certified safe to be worn next to the body.RIZE Shields also are designed to be light and durable, to be worn all day and often in conjunction with face masks, gowns and other protective gear. The design supports optimal air flow and clear visibility so that the front of shield would not fog. This enables users to work effectively in comfort and without interruption. RIZE Shields also are being made available to supermarkets, coffee shops, and other essential work areas.With RIZE’s unique hybrid 3D printing technology called augmented polymer deposition (APD), its XRIZE printers can apply text and images in full color within the shield itself, while it is being printed. Some corporations have partnered with RIZE to sponsor and demonstrate their commitment to frontline essential workers with their names and messages.“Our ability to personalize RIZE Shields helps COVID-19 heroes to be recognized not just as faceless people behind a mask, but as brave individuals who were placing themselves at risk to aid their communities,” said Andy Kalambi, CEO of RIZE. “We’re honored to support them and we celebrate their contributions.”About RIZERIZE Inc. is a Boston, USA-based next-generation additive manufacturing company focused on helping customers drive sustainable and inclusive innovation. Prestigious organizations such as NASA, PSMI, Wichita State University, US Army and Festo have chosen RIZE solutions for supporting their additive manufacturing needs.RIZE unique patented hybrid technology – Augmented Deposition – combines filament based extrusion and functional ink based material jetting to address three industry challenges – safety, ease of use and security of intellectual property. RIZE™ first product, RIZE™ ONE, released in 2017, is the first 3D printer in the industry to be awarded the prestigious UL GREENGUARD 2904 certification for safety and low emissions. RIZE’s second product, XRIZE, is the industry’s first full color and carbon composite industrial 3D Printer and commenced general availability in Q4 2019.RIZE has won numerous awards and accolades, including being named as an one of the IDC Innovators in Plastic-Based 3D Printing, and a Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Award for Best Practices for Zero-Emissions Polymer Additive Manufacturing. For more information please visit www.rize3d.com ###Contact:Ross BurgerRIZE Vice President of Marketing+1 978-798-0856Ross.burger@RIZE3d.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.