Secretary Azar Statement on National Nurses Day

Wednesday, May 6, marks National Nurses Day, for which President Trump issued the first-ever Presidential Proclamation emphasizing the importance of the occasion. HHS Secretary Alex Azar issued the following statement to commemorate the day:

"Our healthcare system and our country depend on the dedicated, tireless work of our more than 3 million nurses. Every day, nurses work to improve the health of the Americans they serve, and their dedication has been even more apparent during our country's battle against COVID-19. Nurses across America have answered their country's call, returning to the frontlines each day to serve, comfort, and heal. We are proud to have thousands of nurses as colleagues at HHS, from those providing direct care in the Indian Health Service, the Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, and the National Disaster Medical system to nurses serving in public health and science roles. As President Trump noted in his Presidential Proclamation, nurses embody the essence of the American spirit, treating patients with ingenuity, courage, and compassion. The President's administration is committed to supporting America's nurses, and HHS will continue to seek ways to empower nurses both during this crisis and in the years to come."

On March 11, Secretary Azar addressed the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, regarding the role of nurses, nurse practitioners, and other allied health professionals in the COVID-19 pandemic and the Trump Administration's vision for a greater role for allied health professionals: https://www.hhs.gov/about/leadership/secretary/speeches/2020-speeches/remarks-to-american-association-of-nurse-practitioners.html