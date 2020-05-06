NEW ACCOUNTANT’s High School Edition presents “Look Up: You Have a Bright Career Ahead”

Accounting: The Field of Opportunities! Essential Reading for Students to Choose a Career in Accounting!

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Accountant Magazine , a trusted professional journal for college accounting students since 1985, published its latest issue, available both in print and digital editions. Look Up: You Have a Bright Career Ahead ” is an essential reading piece for students who are considering a career in accounting but need more information on resources available and avenues to pursue.The cover story, “Future Business Leader, Meet Advanced Accounting” ( StartHereGoPlaces.com ) is an informative article introducing advanced accounting to future business leaders, or in other words, explains how a high school advanced accounting course can give potential accounting students an edge over their peers and prepare them for a successful career in any industry.Two of the main articles highlight accounting jobs as they relate to the movie industry. The first, in Professional Outlook, is written by CPA Alicia Washington and it’s entitled “Exploring the Career of Entertainment Production Accounting”. Here, Washington picks the brain of production accountant extraordinaire, Vicki Rocco, who has handled accounting for various films, shows and concerts for a number of years. The article explains what an accountant’s role and responsibilities are behind the scenes, as well as overseeing budget development and handling per diem cash payouts to crew members. A very interesting in-depth look at accounting in Hollywood.The second article, in Professional Outlook, which also relates to Hollywood is entitled “A Real-Life Forensic Accountant”, written by Scott P. McHone, CPA, PhD. In this article, McHone recalls the plot of the popular Hollywood hit movie, “The Accountant” starring Ben Affleck, who plays a forensic accountant who is called in to investigate the possible cooked books of a state-of-the-art robotics company. McHone states that there is a huge need for forensic accountants as fraud is believed to be rampant especially in governmental entities, as made famous by another movie, “Central Intelligence”, where white collar crime can lead to red collar crime – violence, injury and even death. But mostly, forensic accountants are used as preventative measures to reduce errors and waste.Our Professional Outlook features an article entitled, “Achieving Professional Success in Accounting” by George D. Schmelze, Professor Missouri State University and Thomas E. Buttross, Associate Professor of Accounting, Penn State University. Here, the professors discuss broad topics for professional success such as things that should interest the prospective accounting major, focusing mainly on the business side of accounting.Last but not least, this issue features the Editor’s Note by Douglas K. Barney, PhD, Indiana University SE and Chairman, New Accountant Editorial Board, overseeing the editorial integrity of the magazine. His op-ed, “Accounting: The Field of Opportunities” gives students an overview of how accounting jobs are in particularly high demand in the job sector in virtually any industry and goes on to explain how important accounting is to any business.“We are very excited about this issue,” says, publisher, Steven Polydoris. “Accounting is a lucrative stable profession and a fantastic college major to inspire tomorrow’s future leaders.



