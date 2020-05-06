TYS Creative Provides Digital Marketing Solutions to Manufactured Home Community in Fort Worth

The charming community life you envisioned awaits at Redwood Estates

Redwood Estates Breaks New Ground with Responsive Website

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TYS Creative, a digital marketing agency with offices in Los Angeles and Philadelphia, today announced the launch of a new website for Redwood Estates (https://www.redwoodestatesmhp.com/), a family-friendly mobile home community located in Fort Worth, Texas just minutes away from Lake Arlington. The website was designed and developed to support the introduction of affordable new homes in the area and includes an interactive home tour, photo gallery, and available listings.

Redwood Estates offers numerous amenities including on-site management, clubhouse with kitchen, resort-style swimming pool, exercise room, game room, sports area, lighted streets, plenty of off-street parking and a playground.

“Over the past several years we have added quite a few features to the community and encouraged people to get to know their neighbors by planning fun events and cultural activities,” explained Cheryl Gallegos, Redwood Estates Executive Property Manager.

The community, which includes 300 lots, offers an abundance of open space and greenery. It is also centrally located close to convenient shopping, schools, major hospitals, and universities.

“It was a pleasure to work with the team at Redwood Estates,” said Tin Yen, Founder and Creative Director at TYS Creative. “They did a number of photo shoots to capture the beauty and friendliness of the neighborhood, and you can see that reflected on the site. Click on the icons and it brings up a photo gallery that includes dozens of images so viewers can get a good feel for the community before they schedule a tour.”

Situated on more than 65 acres, Redwood Estates offers a variety of manufactured homes that are ideal for young families, seniors, and those in between. To schedule a tour please visit https://www.redwoodestatesmhp.com/.

About TYS Creative

TYS Creative is an award-winning Web design and digital agency that develops integrated solutions to help clients in technology, utilities, entertainment, real estate, and healthcare achieve their goals. The firm builds strong creative partnerships with clients in a collaborative environment to target all customer experience touch points, including Web sites, e-mail campaigns, digital campaigns, Google Ads, SEO services, and brand identity. TYS works in all media, including online, print, and broadcast. To learn more visit https://tyscreative.com/



