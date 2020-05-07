E-Commerce pioneer Uncommonn to expand throughout Europe

Yellow Consigned Strap Bag

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainable street fashion marketplace Uncommonn.com announced today its campaign to identify one independent clothing and accessory brand in each of Europe’s 25 most exciting fashion cities. The move is designed to expand the opportunities to those brands to sell beyond their current markets, and to bolster Uncommonn’s expansion across Europe.

All brands will be vetted by:

• Proof of sustainability as a core part of brand and production.

• Street-style appeal & unique designs.

• Independence from any major retailers or larger fashion companies.

• An uncommonn brand story or vision for the future.

At the conclusion of the process one brand will be chosen by Uncommonn from each of the following 25 cities: Amsterdam, Antwerp, Barcelona, Berlin, Birmingham, Brussels, Cologne, Copenhagen, Helsinki, Istanbul, Krakow, Lisbon, London, Lyon, Madrid, Marseilles, Milan, Moscow, Munich, Paris, Prague, Rome, Rotterdam, Stockholm, Warsaw.

"These brands will be able to sell on the Uncommonn.com platform and benefit from a vast new audience, the amplification of their voice and new sales conducted both in their current channels and from the Uncommonn site" said Yann Spottiswood, CEO.

“Uncommonn is a company that believes in fashion for good, and that fashion is a medium to help improve other people’s lives and the world around us. Every unique piece is its own wearable artwork, and streetstyle has evolved to become a global culture for millions. The next wave of fashion is found on the streets, it’s not enough to just be “who you are wearing” these days is about “who was involved in what you are wearing”. Young brands know this, they simply lack the muscle to take their approach to bigger audiences. Uncommonn is their solution “said Yann Spottiswood.

Additional Quotes:

“We started Uncommonn to separate ourselves and create a clear distinction between the fast-fashion powerhouses as well as expensive luxury fashion outlets that on one face show off their passion for driving sustainability on their websites, but behind the scenes contradict themselves – Burberry for example was found to have burnt $37m worth of clothes last year (Business Insider said)." Yann Spottiswood.

“It’s not just sustainability but fairness for very brand - Balenciaga launched a design last autumn that looked exactly like a signature MadeByMensa design. Our vision is for a more ethical fashion future across the industry.” - Yann Spottiswood.

“At Uncommonn we are creating a community and real, authentic connections between us, our designers and our consumers by providing a solution to the shopping concerns of young consumers.” - Henry Brenninkmeijer.

About Uncommonn:

London-based Uncommonn.com is an e-commerce marketplace curating emerging fashion designers who create unique, environmentally friendly, and high-quality clothing. Formed in 2017 by Yann Spottiswood and friends, Uncommonn is run by Yann and his close friend and business partner, CFO Henry Brenninkmeijer. Uncommonn has grown its team impressively in recent times with celebrated creative director Tom Eslinger and communications director Glen Cameron coming onboard. The company is backed by heavyweights such as Hurricane Modular Commerce boss, Martyn Noble and DHL Head of E-commerce Ken Allen. Brands aligning to the transparent, independent principles demanded by Uncommonn include hot shops such as -cide, BlaBla, madebymensa and Rolann.



