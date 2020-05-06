Joanna Barclay of Culture Leadership Group to be Featured on Close Up Radio

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's not organizations that change; it's the people in them who change. To make the workplace culture healthier, more harmonious and more collaborative, leaders must be more conscious, more self-aware, more mindful.

Joanna Barclay is the founder, and CEO of Culture Leadership Group, a leadership consultant, organizational culture change expert, global speaker and author of Conscious Culture: How to Build a High Performing Workplace Through Values, Ethics and Leadership. Conscious Culture captures over three decades of experience in business and leadership transformation.

“It's the leaders themselves that actually create an organization’s culture through their values and behaviors, the way they make decisions, the way they communicate with people,” says Joanna. “Unless the leaders change very little is going to change in the culture, so it’s the leaders themselves who must undergo a personal transformation.”

Joanna is an advocate for Conscious Culture. In a conscious culture, leaders pay attention to the well-being of the people, how engaged they are, and empower employees to bring their full selves into work. In this kind of engaged environment, retention and burnout cease to be an issue because employees are energized and passionate about their work.

With more than three decades of experience in business transformation with leadership and teams, Joanna has developed a program called Conscious Leadership with Horses, in which horses serve as co-facilitators.

“I have horses in my blood, so it was a calling from my soul to become an equine facilitator,” says Joanna. ““The program gives leaders an opportunity to connect with the horse. Through this connection, they understand what it really means to lead in a relational way, building connection and trust.”

Leaders are really good when it comes to anything above the neck, says Joanna, and disconnect from what's happening in their body, their emotions, because of the challenges of leading. In the presence of horses, however, Joanna says people are almost automatically connected in their bodies.

“Equine facilitated learning is experiential learning,” explains Joanna. “The transformation that takes place is very concrete. The things we want them to experience––connection, trust, inclusiveness, awareness––they actually experience with the horses. You see the smiles on their faces because of the connection that had been made. More can happen in a day with a horse than months of talk therapy.”

Close Up Radio will feature Joanna Barclay in an interview with Jim Masters on May 8th at 12pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.cultureleadershipgroup.com



