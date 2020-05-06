Healiant Launches e-Live Series on Creating Opportunities during COVID

Wound Care Training Leader is Launching its Expert Led e-Live Webinar Series to Guide Companies Through COVID-19 and Beyond

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healiant Training Solutions, a Florida-based virtual Training and Education Company, founded by wound industry veterans, has been working alongside key thought leaders in the wound care manufacturing industry to build, aggregate and deliver a comprehensive series of e-Live Webinar events that address the major concerns of conducting business in this evolving digital landscape. These webinars will not only explain how to shift business practices to retain a competitive edge, but also how to properly educate your internal teams and engage with customers in a sensitive manner during and after this time of crisis. “The companies who’ve made investments to increase the clinical credibility and bona fides of their sales representatives will be rewarded at the end of this crisis. Clinical decision makers and influencers will naturally gravitate towards the brands who demonstrate an elevated knowledge of wound care” states Josh Heuchan, Co-Founder of Healiant Training Solutions.Preparation is the best investment you can make in business, and Healiant is committed to providing current, superior educational programs and resources needed to help our customers thrive in these unprecedented times. Join Healiant for our next sponsored e-Live event on May 15th, “Addressing the Challenges and Opportunities of Medical Sales Teams During and After the Covid-19 Crisis” by Mace Horoff of Medical Sales Academy, free of charge. Mr. Horoff will discuss from an executive point of view what medical sales reps should be doing right now, how to leverage this crisis into a long-term opportunity, how to meet the new definition of relevance for medical sales and much more.“The best way to improve sales is to take the right action and improve every action you take”, explains Horoff.Subscribers will enjoy unlimited access to Healiant’s on-demand and virtual live education on a wide variety of topics, including how to elevate commercial team’s knowledge of wound care so they can add more value to their customers now and in the future, how to understand the impact of PDPM and PDGM on customers, how to prepare organizations for virtual conferences, how to shift to a hybrid sales model of direct and virtual commercial assets and how to engage, educate and support customers during a crisis.“We are proud to be leading the charge in bringing powerful education to support our customers who’ve completely embraced the idea that education equals customer engagement and empowerment,'' states Robert Crousore , Co-Founder of Healiant Training Solutions.About Healiant Training Solutions Healiant Training Solutions is passionate about empowering the extraordinary healthcare professionals through our next level training experience. We’ve combined decades of wound care experience with the most cutting edge education advancements to create a truly immersive and entertaining experience for our students (that’s you). When you enjoy the training experience, you’ll retain more and ultimately deliver more value to the caregivers at the bed-side! Our experts believe that it’s not what you know, it’s what you can remember and/or reference when you need it most that matters. For more information email info@healianttraining.com or visit www.healianttraining.com/elive



