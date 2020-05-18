RemiLee & Co Launches Truly Captivating Wire Horse Sculpture Collection - a Creative Twist on Equestrian Home and Gifts

Intriguing handmade sculptures created only from materials found in horse stables, plus accessories that will warm the equestrian spirit during trying times.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RemiLee & Co is excited to announce the release of the "Stronger Together Collection", designs which resonate with soul of the equestrian. For most horse people, the barn has proven to be a meaningful place of strength and renewal. The creation of this line was inspired by the desire to help heal those affected by the loneliness and separation felt during stressful times.

This incredibly unique line features intriguing wire horse sculptures made with materials curated solely from horse stables, farms and properties. It is truly bringing the horse home. Each different sculpture has a beautiful line of accessories complete with poignant and inspirational sayings.

"My inspiration was to bring a smile to the heart of those who miss their horses. I used materials directly from the places horsemen love. The wire sculptures come to life by bending and twisting the wire. This process also reflects the new ways in which we must adapt to our current situation. Material that once was rigid and holding together sustenance for one life, is now transformed into a source of joy to sustain different lives in new ways. It is a reminder that we will get back to our horse filled dreams, it just may be in a brand new form."- Artist and Founder, Nancylee Bielawski

Each sculpture is named to reflect some aspect of life with horses. "Serenity", "Resilience" and "I'm Here For You" are central themes. For those looking for a bit of whimsy and fun there is the "Fantastical Unicorn" who may or may not have snarky tendencies. Each sculpture comes with a note detailing the origin of the piece and instructions for the 'Care and Feeding of your Sculpture'. These are placed inside an envelope with an authentic wax seal.

This line is rounded out with drinkware, zipper pouches, and throw pillows. Capturing the central relationship equestrians have with their horses was paramount with this expressive collection.

The entire "Stronger Together Collection" is both smart and compelling. Color choices include rich equestrian tones plus trendy options. Everything is accessible on the modern website.

It is scheduled to be released on May 25, 2020.

RemiLee & Co Design was founded by Nancylee Bielawski in 2019 to serve the horse-loving community. It is a small business specializing in creating high quality, unique horse-themed art so equestrians can decorate their lives with the things they love. RemiLee & Co has become a favorite for consistently offering tastefully on-trend equestrian designs for the home and personal style.

For more information visit https://remilee.com/