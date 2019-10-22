RemiLee & Co. Launches 12 Amazing New Designs Equestrians Will Absolutely Love

RemiLee & Co Design offers beautiful and original equestrian products you can mix and match with ease.

This signature line features home decor and accessories, with an elegant equestrian flair. A range of classic colors are available on a lovely modern website.

It is important that we offer products which honor the magnificence of horses and celebrate our deep, individual passion for them. Our products make people stop and say: 'oh wow, I just love this!'” — Founder and Artist Nancylee Bielawski

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RemiLee & Co. Design is an equestrian-centered art and design company. They are excited to release their stunning new line featuring throw pillows, coffee mugs, wall art prints, tote bag sets and embroidered hats that equestrians will find irresistible. The "Classic Equestrian Collection" is designed to resonate with horse lovers who seek to adorn their daily lives with equestrian taste and style. The collection is a wonderful complement to a 'day in the life of an equestrian'. Prices range from 9.95 to 115.00.

The original artworks are created as watercolors and graphic art. Subjects are drawn from a curated collection of tack and her horses are muses. The "Classic Equestrian Collection" easily coordinates with existing equestrian style, plus within the product line itself. The gorgeous color options represent popular color schemes used extensively within the horse community: Hunter Green, Burgundy, Navy Blue, Chocolate Brown, Soft Grey, and Pink.

The entire Classic Equestrian Collection can take a horse person on a journey through their entire day:

* Enjoy a delicious hot coffee in a classic Horse Bit Pattern Mug.

* Relax against a soft and comfy Equestrian Throw Pillow.

* Admire the Snaffle Bit painting on an entryway wall.

* Check for reminders on Equestrian Styled Post It Notes

* Toss tack and riding gear, into a Jumbo Equestrian Tote Bag.

* Stuff the Handy Mini Zipper Pouch full of sugar cubes for ponies.

* After a ride, don an embroidered ball cap, which covers helmet hair and looks great.

The artist feels the deeply rooted connection people have to horses. Throughout a lifetime of horse ownership, she spent years looking for the perfect gifts and accessories to embellish her life and style.

The ordinary decor and uninspiring accessories did nothing to reflect her deep love of horses. There was very little which would make one's heart sing. Often pieces were poor representations of horses which failed to capture the essence and charm of the equine species. Ultimately, she was inspired to solve the problem by creating RemiLee & Co Design. The "Classic Equestrian Collection" is her debut line that offers fabulous alternatives to the same old, ho-hum, mass-produced options.

This site offers wonderful options and anyone can become a gift-giving hero this holiday season.

Shopping and browsing are super easy on the beautifully styled website: RemiLee.com

RemiLee & Co Design is based out of beautiful Tampa, Florida. The business offers inspired equestrian-themed

designs with a modern twist for horse enthusiasts of all ages. The brand new website www.remilee.com offers

a full line of options and a smooth shopping experience.



