Sun Kissed’s ($SKDI) Hakuna April Online Sales Surpass Expectations as Thousands of CBD Biometric Devices on Backorder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breaking #CBD and #Biometric #Stock News -Sun Kissed’s (OTCMKTS: $SKDI) Hakuna April Online Sales Surpass ExpectationsThousands of Units on Back-order for CBD Biometric Sensor Storage Device as Supply Sells-out(Investorideas.com newswire) – Breaking Cannabis/CBD and Biometric stock news - Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKDI) (“Sun Kissed”, “SKDI”), an emerging leader in the CBD Food and Beverage marketplace, subsidiary Products Group Inc, DBA/ Hakuna Supply (“Hakuna”) is pleased to announce April online sales far surpassed the anticipated numbers.Hakuna’s retail store clientele have increased their orders ahead of the cross country ‘re-opening’, causing a backlog of thousands of CBD Biometric Sensor Storage Devices along with multiple orders across all product lines.A new affiliate marketing program for Hakuna has been developed with an initial goal of 10-15 on boarded marketers per month. This program rewards marketers for their efforts in increasing Hakuna’s client base. Please visit Hakuna’s website for an application and full program details: https://hakunasupplycbd.com/affiliate-application/ In 2018, content marketing costs were gauged to be 62% of traditional marketing schemes while simultaneously generating three times the leads of traditional methods. According to Bigcommerce.com, the US affiliate market will surpass $6.8 billion this year.“The new clean room is facilitating the fulfillment of increased online and traditional brick-and-mortar store orders. During the past month we have put the finishing touches on our affiliate market program launching this month. Our new combined marketing could result in over $750,000 in new sales this year,” commented Hakuna CEO, Ilan Freeman. “Plans for festivals, typically during the end of summer and early fall seasons, are further bolstering sales.”“Our team at Sun Kissed is working closely with Hakuna to increase inventory and the number of festivals attended this year. We couldn’t be happier with the results coming in for Q1 and Q2 as well as the outlook for the rest of 2020” concluded Carl Grant, CEO of Sun Kissed.About Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKDI) is an emerging leader in the CBD-based products marketplace. 