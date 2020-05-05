Gütnap Releases Hug Blanket, the World’s Most Comfortable Weighted Blanket

Using targeted weight zones, consumers can choose exactly how to use the Hug Blanket to achieve the best sleep benefits

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gütnap announced the release of Hug Blanket, an innovative weighted blanket that offers a more restful, relaxing and comfortable night’s sleep. This innovative sleep product takes the weighted blanket trend and kicks the benefits into high gear. Millions of people around the globe struggle to get a good night’s sleep and Hug Blanket offers a naturally soothing and calming solution.Hug Blanket is zoned to target poor sleep. Using targeted weight zones, consumers choose exactly how to use the Hug Blanket to achieve the best sleep benefits. Its unique weight zoning offers two options to suit a variety of sleep styles, with a heavier and a lighter side for a customizable experience. Hug Blanket has two lighter weight “borders” and two heavier panels, so the user can add cozy pressure where it’s needed. Restless legs can be targeted with Hug Blanket’s extra weighted panels, or it can be used to cover the chest to soothe anxiety.“We saw the popularity of weighted blankets, and we were amazed by how weight can help people sleep,” said J.Y. Zheng, the founder of Gütnap. “We believe that Hug Blanket will give consumers the warm, soothing hug they need to make them feel calmer, relaxed, and more energized for the challenge next day. Especially right now, a good night’s sleep can help with physical and mental wellness, and this has become even more important than ever.”Hug Blanket has seven layers specially structured to prevent shifting, and a two-sided cover designed for twice the coziness. Thanks to its double-sided design, it's never hot or stuffy under the Hug Blanket. Its eco-friendly bamboo microfiber side keeps you cool, and the minky dot fleece side feels like a soothing warm hug.The Hug Blanket is available in Queen size (60 inches by 80 inches) with three weight options: 15 lbs, 20 lbs and 25 lbs. Three color options are available: Space Gray, Deep Black (unlocks at $30,000 funding) and Cream White (unlocks at $30,000 funding).The cleverly-designed Hug Blanket is eco-friendly, toxin-free, hypoallergenic and includes a comprehensive list of benefits that make it the perfect solution for achieving a great night’s sleep.Benefits of using Hug Blanket:• Relaxes the nervous system, giving the relief of a massage• Improves the issue of discomfort of regular weighted blankets• Ultra-soft material makes every touch comforting• Breathable bamboo microfibers keep you cool during sleep• Unique weight zoning design is customizable and will fit you snugly• Features a washable blanket cover• Promotes production of serotonin and melatonin• Offers stress-free sleepHug Blanket can be pre-ordered with prices starting at $144. An optional winter cover is available for $49. Those interested in a better night’s sleep should visit https://igg.me/at/hugblanket/x#/ About GütnapGütnap is a team of new dads, designers, and engineers who suffered from sleep deprivation. Based in Taiwan, they created Hug Blanket, a new weighted blanket that offers customizable sleep experiences and lets you choose where the weight should be.##



