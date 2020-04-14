Meet CalfPRO, the World’s Most Innovative and Effective Calf Stretcher

CalfPRO holds your heel in the perfect position to maximize your stretch safely, easily and effectively

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Barouche, a licensed physical therapist at Anatomy Physical Therapy in Miami, announced the release of CalfPRO, the most innovative and effective calf stretcher on the market. CalfPRO holds your heel in place so you can quickly and easily stretch your calves daily, with complete control and measurable results. CalfPRO gives the perfect, secure leverage needed for a deep stretch that reaches from your heel to hips.Tight calves can lead to a myriad of foot, knee, hip and back conditions. Stretching your calves daily with CalfPRO can help you to resolve pathologies of the back and lower extremities even before they happen.Why Is CalfPRO superior to a wall or curb? Your calves require more than body weight to stretch as your calf muscle is part of a lever system. CalfPRO gives you a deeper leveraged stretch with max torque by holding your heel in place acting as a fulcrum point — a wall or curb can’t do this.In only one use of the CalfPRO, you will notice an extreme sense of comfort and relief throughout your feet, calves, and hamstrings. The tension will dissipate away after each use and provide life-changing results to your overall health and wellbeing.Keeping your calf muscles loose and limber helps prevent muscle soreness and reduces your chance of injury. This ensures you have a full ankle range of motion and prevents stiffness in the Achilles tendon prior to your workouts.CalfPRO isn’t only for athletes. Nearly everyone has tight calves. This simple pain point can cause negative long-term effects on your health. If you walk, sit, or stand during the day, then you’ll see benefits from using CalfPRO.Constructed of durable ABS plastic, CalfPRO collapses for easy storage and portability. It works with any standard doorframe or against the wall. Fully expanded, it measures 8.5 inches (height) x 12 inches (length) x 6.5 inches (width), and weighs only 3.5 pounds.Benefits of using CalfPRO:• Increased range of motion• Decreased chance of injury• Decreased muscle soreness• Increased circulation• Decreased frequency of leg cramps• Increased range of motion• Increased ankle mobility• Prevents Achilles tendinitis• Prevents shin splints• Prevents plantar fasciitisCalfPRO can be pre-ordered at http://kck.st/2RjU2eM with prices starting at $69. For more info, visit www.thecalfpro.com



