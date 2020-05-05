Susan Inwood NAMED AS The Forbes Magazine “2020 FORBES TOP WOMEN WEALTH ADVISORS”.

Susan Inwood.

This accolade represents a list of professionals that come to work with one goal on their mind – helping their clients succeed.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Susan Inwood, Managing Director-Investment, of Wells Fargo Advisors in Century City, California has been recognized on the Top Women Wealth Advisors list by The Forbes Magazine.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by The Forbes as one of the Top Women Wealth Advisors,” said Inwood. “As investment planning has become more complex, my top priority is to work with my clients to develop strategies to help give them confidence around all facets of their financial lives and achieve their short- and long-term investment goals.”

Susan has many decades of experience in the financial services industry. She is a graduate of University of Southern California and earned a Masters of Business Administration Degree (MBA).

The Forbes (Top Women Wealth Advisors) ranking algorithm is based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion.

About Wells Fargo Advisors:

With $1.4 trillion in client assets as of March 31, 2020, Wells Fargo Advisors provides investment advice and guidance to clients through 13,450 full-service financial advisors and referrals from 5,489 licensed bankers. This vast network of advisors, one of the nation’s largest, serves investors through locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Wells Fargo Advisors is a part of Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM), a division within Wells Fargo & Company and one of the largest wealth managers in the U.S. Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Members SIPC, separate registered broker-dealers and non-bank affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. All data includes Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, as of March 31, 2020. www.wellsfargoadvisors.com

About Wells Fargo:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.98 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,400 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 31 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 263,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 29 on Fortune’s 2019 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

Susan Inwood

https://wfadvisors.com/susan.g.inwood&cid=FA110031909

Susan Inwood has been focusing for over 40 years on investment consulting for non-profit organizations, retirement plans and high-net worth individuals. As a Financial Advisor, Susan helps retirement plans and non-profit organizations with their ongoing investment responsibilities. She has been honored to work with many families and organizations for over three decades. With families, she has worked with multiple generations helping them through all stages of their lives to leave a true legacy, including setting up foundations for some of these families. For non-profit organizations, she works to help them survive and thrive into perpetuity, and give back to the community.

Susan is an Alumnus of the University of Louisville (Bachelor of Science Degree) and University of Southern California (Masters of Business Administration Degree). She is a Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®) through the prestigious IMCA program in conjunction with the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Every year from 2006 to 2018, she was one of approximately 400 financial advisors who were selected to attend the "Barron's Winner's Circle® Conference. She was also honored by The Concern Foundation in July 2009 as one of the 3 "Exceptional Women in Los Angeles" for her work with non-profits. In 2015 and 2018, Susan was selected as one of Los Angeles Magazine's "Five Star Wealth Managers".



