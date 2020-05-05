CareRite Centers Gives Back to Employees with Porch-trait Initiative

Employee of Glengariff Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, member of the CareRite Centers Network, hugs her child while celebrating her birthday Simon Fuerst, Administrator in the CareRite Centers Network, featured with his family during the Porch-traits Campaign

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CareRite Centers Network is proud to spread some joy during this difficult time with their new porch-trait initiative! As noted in the mission statement of the network, their team members are the vital link- it is only fitting that an initiative was created to support their most precious resources.While birthdays, proms, weddings, graduations, and more are being canceled due to the COVID-19 virus, CareRite Centers noted how valuable these experiences are to be preserved and enjoyed; while still practicing safe social distancing, CareRite Centers’ house photographer, Lewis Sasaki, is making door-to-door porch-traits stops to assist in preserving these monumental events, as well as take beautiful family photos, for the hard-working and selfless team members within the network.CareRite Centers’ team members will be given the opportunity to meet with Sasaki for a professional photoshoot from the safety and comfort of their home. These opportunities are complimentary for the valued staff members of the CareRite Centers’ team, and include a digital and physical copy of their photo! All CareRite families are welcome to take part in this opportunity, as a sign of appreciation for their continued dedication, commitment, and hard work.CareRite Centers’ is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation company, whose network expands from New York, New Jersey, Florida, and Tennessee; the network praises their team members daily for all of their compassion, genuine care, and devotion to their respective communities.



