Crafter Software Announces New Live Video Streaming Solution with Amazon Web Services

RESTON, VA, USA, May 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crafter Software, an award-winning provider of innovative web content management solutions, announced today that Crafter Video Live Streaming is now available. This new solution is designed to enable glass-to-glass, 4K quality live streaming for any event of any size within minutes.

Users can quickly and easily create a secure, personalized video portal for streaming live events with AWS Elemental Link, a compact but powerful encoding device just released by Amazon Web Services (AWS) that connects a live video source to AWS Elemental MediaLive, and a fully functional and brand-customizable OTT video experience built on Crafter CMS. Using AWS Media Services, users can easily set up a live event by designating a location, date, and live-streaming time while Crafter Video will create the necessary resources to deliver the end user experience to any device. With the AWS Elemental Link device, a user can plug in a camera and stream in 4K across the globe onto any screen or network using adaptive bitrate so that end-users enjoy uninterrupted service. After the live event, customers can then automatically turn these live events into Video on Demand (VoD) assets and make them available on the video portal.

“Imagine running a conference in parallel with a remote, live-streaming experience coupled with event registration that also offers attendees the opportunity to choose from multiple sessions at once, thereby doubling the value of your conference. Imagine streaming your house of worship’s services to larger audiences than just those in your neighborhood - and provide the ability for them to send in donations in real time. Imagine live streaming sporting events and offering personalized viewing options to a wide audience. Imagine enabling your team to easily stream video from multiple remote locations and associate the live streams with geographical location data,” said Russ Danner, Vice President of Products at Crafter Software. “These are just a few of many use cases that our new solution is designed to enable with extreme simplicity, high quality, and cost effectiveness.”

With AWS, Crafter Software is revolutionizing the traditional live streaming market to be more cost-effective, easier to start building, and adaptable to multichannel needs. Unifying the powerful capabilities of AWS Elemental and the personalized and customer-friendly user experience of Crafter Video, organizations utilizing live streaming and live streaming to VoD can now benefit from higher quality broadcasting, managing, and repurposing of their video content.

“We’re excited about the solution we’ve created in collaboration with AWS Elemental,” said Mike Vertal, President and CEO at Crafter Software. “The use cases of Crafter Video Live Streaming are endless. Crafter Video’s content management capabilities and the powerful cloud video processing capability of AWS Elemental Media Services is a perfect marriage to form a complete broadcast-quality solution that is easily accessible and affordable to any type and size organization, revolutionizing the live streaming and live-to-VoD market.”

About Crafter Software:

Crafter Software is on a mission to replace the broken paradigm of traditional content management and to usher in a new era of fast, agile and easier development of innovative digital experiences. Our flagship product, Crafter CMS, is amazing for developers, easy for content editors, and fantastic for DevOps. We build our software solutions on the foundation of open source, transparency, robust architecture, high performance, superior quality, and outstanding customer support. Available on premise in the enterprise, SaaS in the cloud, and open source. Learn more at https://craftersoftware.com and https://craftercms.org



