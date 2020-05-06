EZ Dump Commercial Inc. Provides SmartcanMax™ to Fifty Mission Capital Properties

SmartcanMax™ Receptacle Black SmartcanMax™ Recycle Receptacle SmartcanMax™ Receptacle Grey

EZ Dump Commercial Inc. provides SmartcanMax™ receptacles in Fifty Mission Capital multifamily properties in both Texas and Arizona.

User centric solutions are what we pride ourselves on, and we look forward to introducing and expanding the use of SmartcanMax™ receptacles to forward thinking companies such as Fifty Mission Capital” — Kiran RajBhandary

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, May 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- EZ Dump Commercial Inc. is providing SmartcanMax™ receptacles in Fifty Mission Capital multifamily properties in both Texas and Arizona.The SmartcanMax™ receptacle provides a safer user experience when removing waste and recycled materials. SmartcanMax™ receptacles eliminate the struggle associated with bag liner removal and potential injury.“User centric solutions are what we pride ourselves on, and we look forward to introducing and expanding the use of SmartcanMax™ receptacles to forward thinking companies such as Fifty Mission Capital says Kiran “Raj” RajBhandary, CEO of EZ Dump Commercial. “Our focus on safety, ease of use and durability is resonating,” says RajBhandary. “With COVID-19, now more than ever, companies are concerned about safety and cleanliness as part of their facility and sustainability programs”, RajBhandary added, “listening to our customers is key - our goal is to provide the safest solutions possible in the receptacle category”.Fifty Mission Capital Co-Founder and Co-CEO Peter Anadranistakis states, “As an owner, an investment manager and asset manager of a large multifamily portfolio, we know it is incredibly important to integrate new innovative solutions at our properties to delight our clients and reduce expenses for our owners. Our cutting-edge approach will differentiate ourselves from any competitor in the industry. Our goal is to implement innovative solutions into our existing portfolio properties and partner in core growth markets like Texas and Arizona. Fifty Mission Capital is focused on transforming the multifamily and property management landscape through technology.”Solving a vexing problem, EZ Dump Commercial’s SmartcanMax™ seeks to eliminate the struggle and injuries associated with bag removal from traditional receptacles. When the SmartcanMax™ user steps on a foot release pedal, it eliminates suction and vacuum completely, allowing the user to remove the can off the trash bag. The user can then get in a safe, ergonomically neutral position and remove the bag, using two hands at all times. “Trash and recycled material handling is done millions of times daily. We are expanding our SmartcanMax™ product line, gathering customer feedback and responding accordingly,” says RajBhandary.To learn more about EZ Dump Commercial Inc. visit http://www.ezdumpcommercial.com/ ABOUT EZ DUMP COMMERCIAL INC.EZ Dump Commercial Inc., is an innovative design and engineering company focused on the waste and recycled receptacle needs of the education, commercial/industrial and healthcare markets. With patented SmartcanMax™ users simply tie the trash bag closed, step on the foot release pedal, remove the lightweight body, and then easily discard the bag. By eliminating lifting the bag up and out from SmartcanMax™, this reduces the potential for injury, allowing the user to get in the proper removal position every time. SmartcanMax™ is one hundred percent recyclable, manufactured with sustainable and recycled materials and proudly Made in the USA.To learn more, visit ezdumpcommercial.comFollow us on twitter @EZDump and like us on Facebook at facebook.com/ezdumpcommercialsmartcan/ABOUT FIFTY MISSION CAPITAL:Since 2019, Fifty Mission Capital has infused innovation, thought leadership and award winning executives in a high energy, ethically focused real estate private equity firm. Headquartered at The Market Street in DC Ranch area of Scottsdale, Arizona, Fifty Mission Capital focuses on infusing technology in real estate for the betterment of their residents, their investors and the positive impact it can make on the world. Revolutionizing the multi-family and apartment community experience for residents and investors is a passion for all who work and interact with the company. FMC has over 1100 apartment units in two states with growth on the horizon despite the challenging times this global pandemic brings. Now more than ever, the world needs conscious capitalism by infusing technology into real estate. For fans of the band “The Tragically Hip'' yes, the company is an ode to one of their songs Fifty Mission Cap. For a free T-Shirt, send an email to Eva communicating “It’s my Fifty Mission Capital (shirt). I worked it in, I worked it in to look like that.”FIFTY MISSION CAPITAL MEDIA CONTACT:Eva KoehneHead of Communications + Operations ManagerFifty Mission Capitaleva@fiftymissioncapital.comPress@fiftymissioncapital.com###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.