Complete Tech Solution Provider ITsavvy Marks 11th Year on Crain’s Largest Privately Held Companies List

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ITsavvy just announced that, for the 11th year in a row, it has been named to Crain’s List of the Largest Privately Held Companies in the Chicago area.

Our clients know that we will always be there to back them up with outstanding service and support that allows them to thrive in any environment.” — ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., May 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing complete technology solution providers in the U.S., just announced that, for the 11th year in a row, it has been named to Crain’s List of the Largest Privately Held Companies in the Chicago area.

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “It is an honor to be recognized by Crain’s in this way. One of the primary drivers of our success has always been legendary client service and it is no more important than at a time like this. Our clients know that we will always be there to back them up with outstanding service and support that allows them to thrive in any environment.”

Crain's exclusive ranking of the Largest Privately Held Companies is based on 2019 revenue. The list is considered the best resource for determining the financial strength and success of a privately held company. It also includes employee count, top executives and additional analysis of industries and companies.

The list is not limited to the City of Chicago; it also considers firms in the following Greater Chicago counties: Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake (Ill.), Lake (Ind.), McHenry and Will.

ITsavvy affiliate B2B Industrial Packaging was also included on the list. The list and more detailed information are available for purchase from Crain's.

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Indianapolis; Warren, N.J.; Davenport, Iowa; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. Visit ITsavvy’s Media Center at www.ITsavvy.com/about/media-center. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081. Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/complete-tech-solution-provider-itsavvy-marks-11th-year-on-crains-largest-privately-held-companies-list/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.