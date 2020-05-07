COASTAL KIDS HOME CARE'S "YOU CAN'T QUARANTINE KINDNESS" SHIRT DESIGN CONTEST HAS A WINNER

Coastal Kids is Coastal Kids Home Care is California's only nonprofit pediatric home health agency. Three shirts were declared winners!

Shirt purchases will help fund CKHC's in-home care for medically fragile kids.

Kindness is important right now because people are struggling, and we need to help them.” — Elise Rosenthal, one of the design winners

MONTE SERENO, CA, USA, May 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT:Coastal Kids Health Care is hosting a press conference announcing the winners to their "You Can't Quarantine Kindness" t-shirt design contest. They selected three winners from ages between 0-21, where the winning designs will be featured on an official CKHC shirt. Shirt purchases will help fund CKHC's in-home care for medically fragile kids.CKHC's resources have been stretched tremendously due to COVID-19. Hospitals around the Bay Area are doing everything possible to avoid having children in their facilities. CKHC is taking on more children than they ever have before to help keep them safe in their homes."We may all experience different things, but we all deserve kindness. Showing kindness and being genuine in every interaction you are a part of can have a larger impact than you realize." — Kelli Keady"Kindness is important right now because people are struggling, and we need to help them." — Elise Rosenthal"When people wear masks you can't tell if they are smiling. Hopefully, these shirts will make people smile and remind everyone to be kind during this very difficult time." — Terry Downing (mother of a child being cared for by CKHC)Order the winning t-shirt designs hereWHO TO INTERVIEW:Margy Mayfield: Executive Director of Coastal Kids Home CareCassie Jimenez : Marketing and Community Relations for Coastal Kids Home Care (Spanish speaker)Kelli Keady: 1st place winner (ages 14-21)Elise Rosenthal: 1st place winner (ages 8-13)WHEN:Thursday, May 7, 2020TIME:11AMWHERE:17550 Vineland Ave,Monte Sereno, CA95030Contact:Terry Downing, PRxDigital(408) 838-0962 | terry_downing@prxdigital.comCassie Waggy, Coastal Kids Home Care(209) 923-2568 | cwaggy@coastalkidshomecare.orgAbout Coastal Kids Home Care:Coastal Kids Home Care is California's only nonprofit pediatric home health agency, improving the quality of life for children healing from injury or short-term illness, coping with chronic condition or developmental delays, and those facing the end-of-life.

Meet Haven, one of the children in CKHC's pediatric in-home care!



