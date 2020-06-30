One Dollar for Life Announces Latest School Playground Project in Kenya
Students to enjoy first on-campus playground
Something as simple as a classroom and a playground can raise the educational trajectory of an entire community, creating an effect that endures for generations.”LIVERMORE, CA, USA, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Dollar For Life (ODFL), the local nonprofit founded over a decade ago by a former high school teacher to bring small-scale -- but high-impact -- infrastructure projects to developing nations, has just announced its latest venture: a sturdy new playground to complement its newest classroom construction in Kenya.
— Robert Freeman, Founder & CEO of ODFL
This latest addition to the Shining Star School in Nyeri, Kenya, is not just any playground, although it will feature equipment familiar to any American school child -- swings, teeter-totters, climbing bars, and slides.
This playground, however, was designed to support Kenya’s new Competence-Based Curriculum, which emphasizes the importance of space for movement and playing, in addition to the standard academic fare of reading, writing, and arithmetic.
The playground is crafted of heavy-duty industrial materials. Like the ODFL classrooms they adjoin, the equipment was designed withstand the test of time and vigorous use.
Having a safe, focused area to play helps children develop their gross motor skills and amplifies the efficiency of work in the classroom. The entire cost of the Shining Star School playground has been underwritten by Juan Pablo Mariscal of Planet LLC.
The new classroom and playground for Shining Star School is one of more than 130 such projects ODFL has completed around the globe. “Our mission is to dramatically improve the capacity for self-development in the developing world,” says ODFL Founder and Executive Director Robert Freeman.
“Something as simple as a classroom and a playground can raise the educational trajectory of an entire community, creating an effect that endures for generations,” said Freeman.
For more information about ODFL and its efforts to promote effective altruism, please visit odfl.org.
About One Dollar For Life: ODFL promotes Effective Altruism by building small-scale, high impact projects in the developing world. These include classrooms, medical clinics, water systems, science labs, playgrounds and other projects that improve life chances for some of the poorest people in the world. 100% of every dollar donated to ODFL goes to the donor’s intended project.
