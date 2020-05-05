The Sea Otter Stole My Girlfriend

“The Sea Otter Stole My Girlfriend” by Daniel Nery and its music video will be released May 15th, 2020 on YouTube and all major streaming platforms.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- DANIEL NERY“The Sea Otter Stole My Girlfriend”Los Angeles, CA – April 2020 – “The Sea Otter Stole My Girlfriend” and its music video will be released May 15th, 2020 on YouTube and all major streaming platforms.In this time of turbulence, instability and sudden changes comes creative comedic content.Daniel Nery, like billions of people around the world right now is no stranger to the curve balls that life throws us. Having left medical school to pursue entrepreneurship, Daniel drove Lyft to support himself. A car accident, however, forced him to get around via bicycle, public transportation, and ride sharing, and he had to resort to giving plasma, volunteering for research studies, flipping products to international consumers, and trading on cryptocurrency to get by financially. During this time, he educated himself on real estate investing, and eventually found himself working alongside an investor’s marketing company. It was there that he crossed paths with and befriended Aaron Spencer, a music producer, and together they founded SULT Agency alongside other partners who have been rocking the music industry for over 20 years.“School taught me how to focus and how to keep myself organized,” Daniel says, “but the streets are where I learned independence and grit. For the longest time I avoided the thought of pursuing music, convinced that the adult thing to do was to study and get a safe job in other fields. But here I am! Operating a company that empowers independent artists! What do you think an aspiring musician should do in my position!?”With that confidence, Daniel is releasing his first single, “The Sea Otter Stole My Girlfriend” as a testament of what independent artists can accomplish on a tight budget. He originally composed this quirky song on his key-tar in 2008 for a high school marine biology project. By the end of the school year, teachers were allowing him to leave class early to “go on tour,” performing in other classes.“Until this day, people tell me that the song is stuck in their heads,” Daniel says. “It’s inevitable! Whenever I meet new people, it’s only a matter of time before they discover this song on my Facebook page and insist that I do something with it. This time I will.”For years he envisioned the music video being shot with actors and a full production team. But following the COVID-19 outbreak and other setbacks, he decided to do scrapbook-style animation all by himself while in quarantine, using nothing but an iPhone, a green screen, a laptop, and free editing programs. The final product achieves a level of wackiness otherwise inexpressible by a live production, truly doing the comical song justice.“I just want to prove that with persistence and initiative, anything can be accomplished. There will be obstacles almost every step of the way, forcing you to get creative with problem-solving, but this process is what sparks new thoughts and ideas that you normally wouldn’t have under ‘favorable’ circumstances. So, get out there, do what you can with what you have, and embrace the fact that every limitation imposed upon you has the potential to not only mold your project, but your character as well.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.