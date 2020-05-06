Angela Adams Consulting Recognizes ExdionPOD as a Technology Game Changer

ExdionPOD Angela Adams Consulting Recognizes ExdionPOD as a Game Changer Angela Adams Consulting

Angela Adams Consulting Picks ExdionPOD as a Game Changing Technology for Helping Brokers Automate Policy Checking.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ExdionPOD has been recognized by Angela Adams Consulting as a “Game Changer And a Technology to be Excited About” in the Insurance Agency space.Exdion Solutions Inc. is the leading Insurtech company that helps Insurance Brokers and Agencies build future-ready businesses, using smart AI, Machine learning, cloud, and other technologies. ExdionPOD is their SaaS-based platform for policy checking, the first of its kind, in the industry.Industry experts from Angela Adams Consulting, recognized ExdionPOD as a Game Changer in their April 2020 “Ask the Experts” Webinar series. The webinar, anchored by senior industry experts from the broker focused consulting company, addressed the most burning questions about agency operations and automation.The expert team at Angela Adams Consulting said “Policy checking has been a source of backlog across many agencies for many years. ExdionPOD provides an automated solution for this task allowing policies to be delivered to clients faster. Account managers spend minimum amount of time reviewing only variances rather than the entire policy. The Exdion next generation X-Ray checklist provides a direct link to the specific page of the variance on the respective document. The Account Manager now needs less time to review the checklist and the Exdion X-Ray makes it very easy to review forms and specific verbiage.”Dan Narayan, Vice President Sales at Exdion Solutions, said, “We are thrilled at this recognition. Angela Adams Consulting is one of the most sought out industry consulting and advisory firms for insurance agencies and this is truly a very proud moment for us.”Earlier this year, ExdionPOD was recognized by the Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers ( CIAB ) as a Top Insurtech to watch in the policy checking space.In the current business climate, agencies are rapidly accelerating their technology roadmaps. SaaS platforms like ExdionPOD are a blessing in disguise especially because of their unique Pay As You Go (PAYG) models with no upfront investments that enable agency staff to bring back their focus on clients.About Angela Adams Consulting:Angela Adams Consulting is the premier resource for independent agencies providing advice, custom solutions, and remote services related to front and back-office insurance agency operations. As a full-service insurance consulting firm, their exclusive team of consultants, accountants, and insurance specialists has a passion for thinking outside the box and a relentless approach to success. Their real-world approach coupled with proven agency-building experience creates the perfect environment for development of strong ideas that are both strategic and effective, providing clients with exciting, integrated agency solutions. They continually focus on increasing knowledge and making sure their clients are receiving the absolute best advice. Hundreds of agencies across the country know they can always count on the Angela Adams team for the right answers and the best solutions. Learn more at https://www.angelaadamsconsulting.com/ About The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers:The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers (The Council/CIAB) is the leading association for the top regional, national and international commercial insurance and employee benefits intermediaries worldwide. The Council also publishes the award-winning industry publication, Leader's Edge. Founded in 1913, The Council is based in Washington, D.C. Learn more at www.ciab.com About Exdion Solutions:Exdion Solutions is a technology and broker-focused transformation company. Exdion works with agencies and brokers enabling digital operations and 24/7 customer engagement. ExdionPOD is the industry-leading platform for automated policy checking. Servicing some of the most successful global brokers, Exdion’s solutions focus on delivering sophisticated technology through simple, flexible and affordable engagement models.



