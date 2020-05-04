ExdionPOD Sees 100% Surge in Automated Policy Checking, Amidst COVID-19

Automated Policy Checking The Industry Leader in Policy Checking

Exdion Solutions sees 100% increase in usage of its automated policy checking platform, ExdionPOD, amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic.

We believe this increase in use, almost doubling the number of policies checked to about 22,000 in April alone, is testimony to the value ExdionPOD delivers and our strong customer focus” — Dan Narayan

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exdion Solutions sees a 100% increase in usage of its automated policy checking platform, ExdionPOD , amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic.Exdion Solutions Inc. is the leading Insurtech company that helps Insurance Brokers and Agencies build future-ready businesses, using smart AI, Machine learning, cloud, and other technologies. ExdionPOD is their SaaS-based platform for policy checking, the first of its kind, in the industry.“The last 6 weeks have been turbulent with most of the agencies and brokers having to switch to a remote working environment. The larger brokers were able to seamlessly adapt while the small to medium segment took a little longer. As an industry, the brokers did a wonderful job of being there for their clients, supporting them with reliable information and being a calming influence” said Dan Narayan, Vice President of Sales at Exdion.Rakshith Ramaswamy, Vice President of Products at Exdion, mentioned “A number of our clients leverage our PAYG (pay as you go) models, enabling them to empower their staff with high-end AI technology without the burden of capital investments. The last 4 weeks have seen a 100% increase in usage of our platform. It is very encouraging to see that the agency staff rely on ExdionPOD to stay compliant.”“We believe this increase in use, almost doubling the number of policies checked to about 22,000 in April 2020 alone, is testimony to the value ExdionPOD delivers and our strong customer focus”, Dan added. “Many agencies were challenged as their inhouse and outsourced teams were disrupted. This unprecedented situation caused panic as the global shut down impacted many outsourcing destinations”.ExdionPOD is today deployed amidst a wide mix of clients ranging from the Top 10 global brokers to the smaller regional agencies. With E&O being a major concern, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced agencies to add “Coverage Exclusions” to their watch list. Agencies are now carefully watching and advising their clients on possible carrier exclusions and coverage options to mitigate risk and unexpected exposures.“With staff working from home, and having to manage work and family, ExdionPOD serves as a very powerful tool. The account managers can just drop their policies in ExdionPOD and their E&O checking is comprehensively managed by ExdionPOD. Exdion also launched the X-Ray checklist, which enables account managers view E&O errors on specific documents in a side by side document view, without having to download large files, through the already overused internet data connections” explains Rakshith.About Exdion SolutionsExdion Solutions is a technology and broker-focused transformation company. Exdion works with agencies and brokers enabling digital operations and 24/7 customer engagement. ExdionPOD is the industry-leading platform for automated policy checking. Servicing some of the most successful global brokers, Exdion’s solutions focus on delivering sophisticated technology through simple, flexible and affordable engagement models.

The unique Exdion X-Ray Functionality



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.