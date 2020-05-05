There were 707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,621 in the last 365 days.

The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado's Top 100 CEO's & C-level executives.

The Titan 100 are shaping the future of Colorado’s business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field.”
— Jaime Zawmon

ARVADA, CO, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Announcing the recipients of the 2020 Titan 100

Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2020 Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision and passion. Collectively the 2020 Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 83,000 individuals and generate over $56 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on September 10, 2020 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of Colorado’s business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. “We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.”

The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Colorado’s business landscape. Representing technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, staffing, professional services, hospitality, transportation and the energy sector among many others.

The inaugural Titan 100 celebration on September 10th will be held at “The Vehicle Vault” located in Parker, Colorado. The Vehicle Vault is a unique and beautiful 20,000+ square foot gallery that houses a collection of rare and exotic automobiles from all over the world. This special cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Colorado business community.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s truly an honor to recognize this special group of leaders in the Denver community. We appreciate the lasting impact that each leader has made and continues to make in building organizations of significance both here in Denver and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Paul Leroue Partner at Wipfli.

2020 Titan 100 recipients:

Aaron Patterson
SSP Innovations

Alejandra Harvey
American Striping Company

Amy Beckley
MFB Fertility

Barry Gleichenhaus
CeDUR

Brooke Hipp
ACM LLP

Caleb Carr
Vita Inclinata Technologies

Carina Martin
A Precious Child

Carlos Abisambra
Travelers Haven

Chris McAree
LeafTech Consulting

Colin Carlton Jones
WeldWerks Brewing Company

Cortland Mathers-Suter
CMC/AspenRidge Recovery

David Bennett
Axcient

David Birzon
Snooze, AM Eatery

Don Brown
Springs Hosting

Douglas Jackson, PhD, JD
Project C.U.R.E.

Eric Gutknecht
Continental Sausage

Eric Smart
Myaderm

Erin Hartman
Hot Shot Supply Co.

Frank Ricotta
BurstIQ

George E. Bye
Bye Aerospace, Inc.

Greg Anton
ACM LLP

Gretchen Gaede
A-Train Marketing

Gretchen Rosenberg
Kentwood Real Estate

Dr. Halee Fischer-Wright
Medical Group Management Association (MGMA)

Helen Young Hayes
Activate Workforce Solutions

Jason Cormier
Room 214

Jason E Dunn
DACS Asphalt & Concrete

Jason Ganahl
GQue BBQ

Jason Saunders
Chronic Creations/ Chronic Therapy

Jennifer Artley
BT Global

Jeremy Bronson
Occasions Catering

Jeremy Morgan
WellBiz Brands, Inc.

Jim Johnson
Mobile Solutions

Jim Simpson
East Daley Capital

Jim Trott
Jviation, Inc.

John Street
Pax8

John Vachalek
Webolutions Inc

Jonathan Jachimiec
Myco Technology

Josh Allison
JCA Companies

Josh Freed
Proximity

Julie Herzog
Fortis Law Partners

Karen W Hertz
Holidaily Brewing Company

Kathryn Mullins
Vega Collegiate Academy

Kathy A. Knudsen
Healthbreak, Inc.

Katie Scherping
KLS Advisors

Katie Svihlik Burpo
GoldStar Learning Options, Inc

Kevin Price
Accucode, Inc.

Komal Goyal
6e Technologies,LLC

Kristen Blessman
Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce

Kristin Russell
Arrow Electronics

Levent Gun
AMPT

Lisa Elder
Culinary WAVE Catering

Lisa Miller
CenturyLink

Logan Chierotti
Physician's Choice

Martha Rodgers Carlin
The BioCollective

Mary Clark
Lakeshore Talent

Matt Fiedler
Vinyl Me, Please

Matt Frary
Smarter Chaos

Matt Hyder
Recoup Fitness, INC.

Matt Warta
GutCheck

Matt Wassam
The Hunter Company/CO Saddlery

Michael Donner
Apex Paramedics,LLC

Michael Simpson
PAIRIN

Mike Mahon
Zia Consulting, Inc.

Mike Mitchell
MMP Living

Mike Walraven
Syncroness, Inc.

Mischelle Weaver
Guardian Mortgage, a division of Sunflower Bank, N.A.

Nancy A Fitzgerald
iLendingDIRECT

Nic Easley
3C Consulting, LLC

Nick Stanitz-Harper
Edison Interactive

Nicole Rueth
“The Rueth Team” at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp

Patrick Condon
FBC Remodel

Patrick Dennis
Aspect Software

Patrick McCreary
Rocky Mountain Catering & Events

Perry Louis Fields
Frau Fowler

Peter Melby
Greystone Technology

Raj Dani
Ping Identity Corporation

Rhett Trees
Seneca Capital Partners

Rich Razgaitis
FloWater, Inc.

Rich Nelsen
VASA Fitness

Richard H Waryn
LDK Logistics Inc

Rob Carpenter
Valyant AI

Rodrigo Sanchez
El Tequileno Family Mexican Restaurant

Scott Lininger
Bitsbox

Scott Maloney
Crain & Company

Shawn Audino
Symmetrix Solutions

Shawn Neville
BOA Technology

Skye Perry
SSP Innovations

Stanley Franklin Bullis
Unbridled Companies

Stephanie Carter
Wallaroo Hat Company

Stuart Smith
Buehler Companies

Taylor Kirkpatrick
Babson Farms

Thomas Ajspur
Enavate

Thomas Sandgaard
Zynex Medical

Tom Atchison
National Corporate Housing

Tony Smith
R&R Engineers-Surveyors, Inc.

Troy Guard
TAG Restaurant Group

Will Feldman
Garlic Media Group

William Baldwin
Cresa

Zach Johnston
The Spice Guy


# # #


About Titan CEO
Titan CEO brings CEOs together through private events and roundtables. We also provide private, virtual and in-person, instructor-led groups for Titan CEO members. Held monthly, our membership groups are designed to meet a CEOs unique needs as a business leader by facilitating curriculum that helps to build business valuation and tackle everyday business challenges. We offer a suite of resources including private coaching, high-level networking and executive level retreats.
Through our community, we aim to work with CEOs to help them connect and grow to be the Titans of industry.

Jaime Zawmon
Titan CEO
+1 720-610-8762
