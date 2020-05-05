Titan 100 Titan CEO

The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. 100 Titans of Industry

The Titan 100 are shaping the future of Colorado’s business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field.” — Jaime Zawmon

ARVADA, CO, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Announcing the recipients of the 2020 Titan 100

Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2020 Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision and passion. Collectively the 2020 Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 83,000 individuals and generate over $56 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on September 10, 2020 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of Colorado’s business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. “We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.”

The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Colorado’s business landscape. Representing technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, staffing, professional services, hospitality, transportation and the energy sector among many others.

The inaugural Titan 100 celebration on September 10th will be held at “The Vehicle Vault” located in Parker, Colorado. The Vehicle Vault is a unique and beautiful 20,000+ square foot gallery that houses a collection of rare and exotic automobiles from all over the world. This special cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Colorado business community.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s truly an honor to recognize this special group of leaders in the Denver community. We appreciate the lasting impact that each leader has made and continues to make in building organizations of significance both here in Denver and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Paul Leroue Partner at Wipfli.

2020 Titan 100 recipients:

Aaron Patterson

SSP Innovations

Alejandra Harvey

American Striping Company

Amy Beckley

MFB Fertility

Barry Gleichenhaus

CeDUR

Brooke Hipp

ACM LLP

Caleb Carr

Vita Inclinata Technologies

Carina Martin

A Precious Child

Carlos Abisambra

Travelers Haven

Chris McAree

LeafTech Consulting

Colin Carlton Jones

WeldWerks Brewing Company

Cortland Mathers-Suter

CMC/AspenRidge Recovery

David Bennett

Axcient

David Birzon

Snooze, AM Eatery

Don Brown

Springs Hosting

Douglas Jackson, PhD, JD

Project C.U.R.E.

Eric Gutknecht

Continental Sausage

Eric Smart

Myaderm

Erin Hartman

Hot Shot Supply Co.

Frank Ricotta

BurstIQ

George E. Bye

Bye Aerospace, Inc.

Greg Anton

ACM LLP

Gretchen Gaede

A-Train Marketing

Gretchen Rosenberg

Kentwood Real Estate

Dr. Halee Fischer-Wright

Medical Group Management Association (MGMA)

Helen Young Hayes

Activate Workforce Solutions

Jason Cormier

Room 214

Jason E Dunn

DACS Asphalt & Concrete

Jason Ganahl

GQue BBQ

Jason Saunders

Chronic Creations/ Chronic Therapy

Jennifer Artley

BT Global

Jeremy Bronson

Occasions Catering

Jeremy Morgan

WellBiz Brands, Inc.

Jim Johnson

Mobile Solutions

Jim Simpson

East Daley Capital

Jim Trott

Jviation, Inc.

John Street

Pax8

John Vachalek

Webolutions Inc

Jonathan Jachimiec

Myco Technology

Josh Allison

JCA Companies

Josh Freed

Proximity

Julie Herzog

Fortis Law Partners

Karen W Hertz

Holidaily Brewing Company

Kathryn Mullins

Vega Collegiate Academy

Kathy A. Knudsen

Healthbreak, Inc.

Katie Scherping

KLS Advisors

Katie Svihlik Burpo

GoldStar Learning Options, Inc

Kevin Price

Accucode, Inc.

Komal Goyal

6e Technologies,LLC

Kristen Blessman

Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce

Kristin Russell

Arrow Electronics

Levent Gun

AMPT

Lisa Elder

Culinary WAVE Catering

Lisa Miller

CenturyLink

Logan Chierotti

Physician's Choice

Martha Rodgers Carlin

The BioCollective

Mary Clark

Lakeshore Talent

Matt Fiedler

Vinyl Me, Please

Matt Frary

Smarter Chaos

Matt Hyder

Recoup Fitness, INC.

Matt Warta

GutCheck

Matt Wassam

The Hunter Company/CO Saddlery

Michael Donner

Apex Paramedics,LLC

Michael Simpson

PAIRIN

Mike Mahon

Zia Consulting, Inc.

Mike Mitchell

MMP Living

Mike Walraven

Syncroness, Inc.

Mischelle Weaver

Guardian Mortgage, a division of Sunflower Bank, N.A.

Nancy A Fitzgerald

iLendingDIRECT

Nic Easley

3C Consulting, LLC

Nick Stanitz-Harper

Edison Interactive

Nicole Rueth

“The Rueth Team” at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp

Patrick Condon

FBC Remodel

Patrick Dennis

Aspect Software

Patrick McCreary

Rocky Mountain Catering & Events

Perry Louis Fields

Frau Fowler

Peter Melby

Greystone Technology

Raj Dani

Ping Identity Corporation

Rhett Trees

Seneca Capital Partners

Rich Razgaitis

FloWater, Inc.

Rich Nelsen

VASA Fitness

Richard H Waryn

LDK Logistics Inc

Rob Carpenter

Valyant AI

Rodrigo Sanchez

El Tequileno Family Mexican Restaurant

Scott Lininger

Bitsbox

Scott Maloney

Crain & Company

Shawn Audino

Symmetrix Solutions

Shawn Neville

BOA Technology

Skye Perry

SSP Innovations

Stanley Franklin Bullis

Unbridled Companies

Stephanie Carter

Wallaroo Hat Company

Stuart Smith

Buehler Companies

Taylor Kirkpatrick

Babson Farms

Thomas Ajspur

Enavate

Thomas Sandgaard

Zynex Medical

Tom Atchison

National Corporate Housing

Tony Smith

R&R Engineers-Surveyors, Inc.

Troy Guard

TAG Restaurant Group

Will Feldman

Garlic Media Group

William Baldwin

Cresa

Zach Johnston

The Spice Guy



# # #



About Titan CEO

Titan CEO brings CEOs together through private events and roundtables. We also provide private, virtual and in-person, instructor-led groups for Titan CEO members. Held monthly, our membership groups are designed to meet a CEOs unique needs as a business leader by facilitating curriculum that helps to build business valuation and tackle everyday business challenges. We offer a suite of resources including private coaching, high-level networking and executive level retreats.

Through our community, we aim to work with CEOs to help them connect and grow to be the Titans of industry.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.