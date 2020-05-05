Announcing the recipients of the 2020 Titan 100
Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2020 Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision and passion. Collectively the 2020 Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 83,000 individuals and generate over $56 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on September 10, 2020 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of Colorado’s business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. “We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.”
The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Colorado’s business landscape. Representing technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, staffing, professional services, hospitality, transportation and the energy sector among many others.
The inaugural Titan 100 celebration on September 10th will be held at “The Vehicle Vault” located in Parker, Colorado. The Vehicle Vault is a unique and beautiful 20,000+ square foot gallery that houses a collection of rare and exotic automobiles from all over the world. This special cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Colorado business community.
“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s truly an honor to recognize this special group of leaders in the Denver community. We appreciate the lasting impact that each leader has made and continues to make in building organizations of significance both here in Denver and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Paul Leroue Partner at Wipfli.
2020 Titan 100 recipients:
Aaron Patterson
SSP Innovations
Alejandra Harvey
American Striping Company
Amy Beckley
MFB Fertility
Barry Gleichenhaus
CeDUR
Brooke Hipp
ACM LLP
Caleb Carr
Vita Inclinata Technologies
Carina Martin
A Precious Child
Carlos Abisambra
Travelers Haven
Chris McAree
LeafTech Consulting
Colin Carlton Jones
WeldWerks Brewing Company
Cortland Mathers-Suter
CMC/AspenRidge Recovery
David Bennett
Axcient
David Birzon
Snooze, AM Eatery
Don Brown
Springs Hosting
Douglas Jackson, PhD, JD
Project C.U.R.E.
Eric Gutknecht
Continental Sausage
Eric Smart
Myaderm
Erin Hartman
Hot Shot Supply Co.
Frank Ricotta
BurstIQ
George E. Bye
Bye Aerospace, Inc.
Greg Anton
ACM LLP
Gretchen Gaede
A-Train Marketing
Gretchen Rosenberg
Kentwood Real Estate
Dr. Halee Fischer-Wright
Medical Group Management Association (MGMA)
Helen Young Hayes
Activate Workforce Solutions
Jason Cormier
Room 214
Jason E Dunn
DACS Asphalt & Concrete
Jason Ganahl
GQue BBQ
Jason Saunders
Chronic Creations/ Chronic Therapy
Jennifer Artley
BT Global
Jeremy Bronson
Occasions Catering
Jeremy Morgan
WellBiz Brands, Inc.
Jim Johnson
Mobile Solutions
Jim Simpson
East Daley Capital
Jim Trott
Jviation, Inc.
John Street
Pax8
John Vachalek
Webolutions Inc
Jonathan Jachimiec
Myco Technology
Josh Allison
JCA Companies
Josh Freed
Proximity
Julie Herzog
Fortis Law Partners
Karen W Hertz
Holidaily Brewing Company
Kathryn Mullins
Vega Collegiate Academy
Kathy A. Knudsen
Healthbreak, Inc.
Katie Scherping
KLS Advisors
Katie Svihlik Burpo
GoldStar Learning Options, Inc
Kevin Price
Accucode, Inc.
Komal Goyal
6e Technologies,LLC
Kristen Blessman
Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce
Kristin Russell
Arrow Electronics
Levent Gun
AMPT
Lisa Elder
Culinary WAVE Catering
Lisa Miller
CenturyLink
Logan Chierotti
Physician's Choice
Martha Rodgers Carlin
The BioCollective
Mary Clark
Lakeshore Talent
Matt Fiedler
Vinyl Me, Please
Matt Frary
Smarter Chaos
Matt Hyder
Recoup Fitness, INC.
Matt Warta
GutCheck
Matt Wassam
The Hunter Company/CO Saddlery
Michael Donner
Apex Paramedics,LLC
Michael Simpson
PAIRIN
Mike Mahon
Zia Consulting, Inc.
Mike Mitchell
MMP Living
Mike Walraven
Syncroness, Inc.
Mischelle Weaver
Guardian Mortgage, a division of Sunflower Bank, N.A.
Nancy A Fitzgerald
iLendingDIRECT
Nic Easley
3C Consulting, LLC
Nick Stanitz-Harper
Edison Interactive
Nicole Rueth
“The Rueth Team” at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp
Patrick Condon
FBC Remodel
Patrick Dennis
Aspect Software
Patrick McCreary
Rocky Mountain Catering & Events
Perry Louis Fields
Frau Fowler
Peter Melby
Greystone Technology
Raj Dani
Ping Identity Corporation
Rhett Trees
Seneca Capital Partners
Rich Razgaitis
FloWater, Inc.
Rich Nelsen
VASA Fitness
Richard H Waryn
LDK Logistics Inc
Rob Carpenter
Valyant AI
Rodrigo Sanchez
El Tequileno Family Mexican Restaurant
Scott Lininger
Bitsbox
Scott Maloney
Crain & Company
Shawn Audino
Symmetrix Solutions
Shawn Neville
BOA Technology
Skye Perry
SSP Innovations
Stanley Franklin Bullis
Unbridled Companies
Stephanie Carter
Wallaroo Hat Company
Stuart Smith
Buehler Companies
Taylor Kirkpatrick
Babson Farms
Thomas Ajspur
Enavate
Thomas Sandgaard
Zynex Medical
Tom Atchison
National Corporate Housing
Tony Smith
R&R Engineers-Surveyors, Inc.
Troy Guard
TAG Restaurant Group
Will Feldman
Garlic Media Group
William Baldwin
Cresa
Zach Johnston
The Spice Guy
About Titan CEO
Titan CEO brings CEOs together through private events and roundtables. We also provide private, virtual and in-person, instructor-led groups for Titan CEO members. Held monthly, our membership groups are designed to meet a CEOs unique needs as a business leader by facilitating curriculum that helps to build business valuation and tackle everyday business challenges. We offer a suite of resources including private coaching, high-level networking and executive level retreats.
Through our community, we aim to work with CEOs to help them connect and grow to be the Titans of industry.
