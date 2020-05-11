Key NATO speakers confirmed for Future Armoured Vehicles CEE Conference

SMi Reports: Milrem Robotics announced as the new sponsor Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe commencing 12th – 13th October 2020 in Prague

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group announced Milrem Robotics as the most recent sponsor in the return of the Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe conference, taking place in Prague, Czech Republic on the 12 – 13 October 2020,With regional nations overhauling their legacy equipment to bring their combat vehicles in line with current allied capabilities, Future Armoured Vehicles CEE 2020 will provide a critical insight into what requirements are being pursued by regional armed forces, reinforcing interoperability and cooperation For the full agenda and speaker line up, visit the website at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/pr6ein Key presentation highlights include:• “Enhancing Ground Maneuver Capability Through Successful Integration of Combat Systems” led by Major General Gary Brito, Commanding General, Maneuver Center of Excellence• “Ensuring Regional Security with Interoperable and Capable Ground Platforms” led byMajor General Norbert Huber, Director Armament and Procurement, Austrian MoD• “Enhancing Armoured Vehicle Capacity and Interoperability to Provide A Flexible Combat Fleet for Future Polish Forces” led by Brigadier General Dariusz K. Parylak, Deputy Commander, 11th Armoured Cavalry Division, Polish Land Forces• “Enhancing Romanian Armed Forces Ground Manoeuvre Capability for Advanced Interoperable Capability” led by Brigadier General Claudiu Mihail Sava, Deputy Chief Land Forces for Operations, Training and Doctrine, Romanian Land Forces• “The Future of the 7th Mechanized Brigade in The Czech Armed Forces” led by Colonel Zdenek Mikula, Deputy Commander 7th Mechanised Brigade, Czech Armed Forces• This is Central and Eastern Europe’s most focused armoured vehicles meeting, where you can hear exclusive keynote briefings delivered by senior military officers in national modernisation programmes.• 5+ hours of informal networking for key decision makers to share their goals with industry and enhancing engagement in national defence projects.• International audience – last year’s event attracted over 120 attendees from: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, United Kingdom and the US. Learn about the regional focuses for adopting and integrating new capabilities.Interested parties can register until 29th May to save £400 on Early Bird discounts: http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/pr6ein Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference 202012th – 13th October 2020Czech Republic, PragueProudly sponsored by:Gold Sponsor: Rheinmetall Defence | Sponsors & Exhibitors: General Dynamics, Milrem RoboticsFor sponsorship or exhibition opportunities at Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe 2020, contact Sadia Malick on smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)207 827 6748Delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 207 827 6054--END—About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.