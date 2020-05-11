Key Air force Speakers to attend Air Mission Planning & Support 2020

SMi Reports: Key profiles attending the 11th annual Air Mission Planning & Support conference taking place on the 6 – 7 October 2020 in London, UK

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group’s 11th annual Air Mission Planning & Support conference taking place on the 6 – 7 October 2020 in London, UK. Following last year’s success, this year’s event will focus on the technological innovations on all areas of Air Mission Planning and Operations. The conference will deliver a comprehensive agenda, exploring the developments that will assist in maximizing air power, through technological advancements and the integration of innovative new platforms.Air Mission Planning and Support 2020 will also have a special focus on topics such as data management, multi-domain command and control , fast-jet and rotary perspectives and more, covering views from the operator to the advanced tactical simulators.Key profiles attending the 2020 event include:• Group Captain James Beck, Station Commander, RAF Marham, Royal Air Force• Brigadier General Pilot Ireneusz Nowak, 2nd Tactical Air Wing, Commander, Polish Air Force• Colonel Mark Lachapelle, Commander, 22 Wing, Royal Canadian Air Force• Colonel Carl-Fredrik Edstrom, Chief of Operations, Swedish Air Force• Colonel Bruno Paupy, Deputy Chief, Plans Division, French Air Force• Colonel Antonio Vivolo, Air Staff, Plans and Transformation Office, Section Head Air Cap, Italian Air Force• Lieutenant Colonel Aaron Cornine, Branch Chief, HQ ACC/A3C, US Air Force• Lieutenant Colonel Timor Balla, Chief of INTEL, 86th Szolnok Helicopter Base, Hungarian Defence Force• Lieutenant Colonel Didier Di Giovanni, Air C4ISR/MQ-9B Project Officer, Belgian Air Force• Lieutenant Colonel Jimmy Jones, Program Manager, DARPA, US DoDAn Early bird discount of £400 is available for bookings made by 29th May 2020. Register at http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PR8ein Benefits of Attending Air Mission Planning and Support conference:• A unique opportunity to engage with key senior leaders , strategic planners and operators, from host nation and international air forces from around the world, including; the RAF, the US Air Force, the French Air Force, the Italian Air Force, the Canadian Air Force and more...• Examine the latest developments in air mission planning, with a truly holistic event providing briefs covering fast-jet, heavy-lift, and rotary perspectives, from advanced tactical simulators to the operator's view• Listen to detailed updates on topics such as fifth generation integration, multi-domain command and control, data-management considerations, and more• Benefit from unrivalled networking opportunities, as senior personnel from the military, government, and industry come together to discuss the future challenges, technologies, and solutions across the world.Interested parties register and learn more by downloading the brochure at: http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PR8ein Air Mission Planning and Support6th – 7th October 2020St James' Court, Buckingham Gate, London, UKSponsored by:Lead Sponsor: BAE SystemsSponsors & Exhibitors: Airbus, ThinkLogicalFor sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748For delegate queries please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukFor media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.--END—About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.