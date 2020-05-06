KDG Helping Workforces Set Up, Secure, and Configure Remote Technology

KDG is offering IT inventory management for remote workforces

As businesses help their remote workforces adjust, KDG in Allentown is offering IT inventory services that safely get technology to remote employees.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KDG’s award-winning information technology team is offering IT inventory services to help newly remote workforces access the technology they need to perform their daily tasks. During the novel COVID-19 pandemic, KDG is configuring, sanitizing, and shipping laptops, iPads, and other devices to clients around the country.

Businesses who are an “Elite” IT client with KDG are receiving these services as part of their monthly fee.

“Cybersecurity dangers multiply when you have a remote workforce,” says Patrick Whalen, IT Services Lead at KDG. “However, you can prevent data security issues when you supply employees with company devices, configure antivirus software, and carefully monitor behavior.”

Clients who need to get a laptop or other device to a remote employee must only contact KDG. KDG’s technology management team will locate the device in their inventory, configure it with the necessary software, sanitize the device to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and then ship the device to an employee anywhere in the country. Devices can also be returned to KDG using this contactless method.

To learn more about the IT inventory program available from KDG, contact them by visiting https://kyledavidgroup.com/contact/.

About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

