Former Nevada Governor and Attorney General Robert List Endorses Peters For Congress

List Sees Peters As The True Conservative In Race Who Can Win Back The Fourth

"Sam is exactly the man every Nevadan will be proud to call ‘our Congressman’” — Robert List, former Governor of Nevada

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES , May 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Sam Peters, United States Air Force veteran, Bronze Star recipient, and Republican candidate for Congress in Nevada’s 4th District, announced that former Nevada Governor and Attorney General Robert List has endorsed his candidacy. The List endorsement follows the recent announcement of former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich endorsing his campaign. Peters has also been highlighted by the influential conservative magazine, NewsMax, that declared him the frontrunner in the race to take on Democrat Steven Horsford in November. List said that Peters is the true conservative Republican in the race who will win back the Fourth District for Republicans. List said that Peters embodies the conservative principles of Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump with a sense of duty and putting America first.

"Sam is exactly the man every Nevadan will be proud to call ‘our Congressman’, said Robert List, former Nevada Governor and Attorney General. “A decorated Air Force Officer with service in Afghanistan, a Bronze Star Recipient, and successful businessman, with a wonderful family - He has it ALL!"

“I am tremendously honored and proud to have been endorsed by Governor List,” said Sam Peters. “This endorsement along with Speaker Gingrich’s last week shows the tremendous grassroots energy this campaign is building.

“Voters are tired of politics as usual and career politicians,” continued Peters. “The people of Nevada want someone who will work for them and knows that public service means serving the public and not special interests. This is what defined me when I was in the Air Force serving my country and will define me when I am serving in Congress.”

Robert List served as the district attorney of Carson City, Nevada, from 1967 to 1971. In 1970, List was elected attorney general of Nevada. He was reelected in 1974. While serving as the attorney general, he chaired the Western Conference of Attorneys General and was a member of the Executive Committee of the National Association of Attorneys General. List was elected governor in 1978. During his term as governor, List chaired the Western Governors Conference.

Peters is a 20-year veteran of the United States Air Force. He served his country in Afghanistan, Iraq, Panama, and Korea. He earned the Bronze Star for his efforts in Afghanistan.

After his service to our nation, Peters led a Fortune 500 company’s largest geographical region and was responsible for nearly $100 million in annual revenue. The Peters family ultimately settled in Las Vegas and, exercising his entrepreneurial spirit, founded Peters Family Insurance with two locations. He presently employs eight. Peters holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration, graduating Magna Cum Laude from Park University, a Master of Science in Administration, with focus on law, through Central Michigan University, and a Graduate Level Certificate in Organizational Finance from the University of Maryland University College.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.